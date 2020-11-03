Upton builds large lead on Hoadley in southwest Michigan

Longtime U.S. Rep. Fred Upton was leading state Rep. Jon Hoadley in early returns on Tuesday, as they battled for the seat representing the southwest corner of Michigan.

Upton was ahead with 61% to Hoadley's 34% late Tuesday with more than half of precincts reporting.

The contest was considered among the most competitive in the state this fall, though political analysts gave Upton the edge, rating the district as leans or likely GOP.

Upton said he spent much of Tuesday at the busiest intersection in his district, which is at Milham and Westnedge in Portage, waving signs and greeting motorists.

"Our numbers have been good all along, and we verified it today just based on comments on the street, whether it be in St. Joe or Kalamazoo, and we've made a lot of calls to folks and the feedback has been positive," Upton said.

"We feel very good about where we are, but everyone's always nervous. I mean, let's face it. We've never felt overconfident. But we've done everything right, and that's put us to the distance in 24 previous elections."

Because of the absentee ballot count, Upton said he wasn't expecting to know the final breakdown in the race until Wednesday. He noted that Kalamazoo County wasn't going to start counting its 80,000 absentee ballots until midnight.

The 67-year-old has served in Congress since 1987. In his campaign for an 18th term, the former chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee has stressed his bipartisan wins and his willingness to work with anyone including Democrats and President Donald Trump "to get the job done."

Hoadley also told supporters Tuesday to prepare for a "long night, maybe a couple of days — who knows?"

Hoadley said his team heard "only good things" at the polls, with people saying things were civil, and that there were good conversations.

"People were generally excited about voting, and I want to say that that I take that as a testament to all the work that you did," he told followers on Facebook, "and as a result, we are in a strong place."

"Southwest Michigan deserves someone who is going to actually represent our values, who's going to show up and listen to the constituents, who's going to fight for health care, and the environment, quality, and racial justice and choice and so many other issues," Hoadley added.

"I am so excited to be able to get to do that moving forward."

Hoadley, 37, of Kalamazoo would be the first openly gay member of Congress from Michigan. His platform includes Medicare for All, the Green New Deal and expanding broadband access. In Lansing, he serves as the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee.

Two years ago, Upton had his closest margin of victory yet when he defeated Democrat Matt Longjohn by 4.5 percentage points after a fierce campaign.

Democrats were bullish on winning the district in 2020, with Kalamazoo, the most populous part of the district, trending more Democratic as a city. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer nearly won the congressional district in 2018, coming within a half a percentage point of Republican Bill Schuette there.

Upton outraised Hoadley this cycle through Oct. 14, bringing in $3.28 million to Hoadley's $2.7 million. Upton had a cash advantage going into the final three weeks of the race, reporting $864,000 in the bank to Hoadley's $248,200, according to disclosure reports.

Hoadley has portrayed the congressman as out of touch with the district after 34 years in office, saying he's "too lockstep with Donald Trump."

He has criticized Upton's record on climate change, immigration and LGBTQ equality, but his campaign has focused heavily on health care, stressing Upton's part in the GOP attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Upton has said it's time to move on from trying to repeal the law and last year voted to condemn a lawsuit brought by GOP attorneys general and backed by Trump's Justice Department aiming to nullify the Affordable Care Act. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear the case next week.

A group supporting Upton called Defending Main Street has run ads highlighting Hoadley's support for Medicare For All — which would eliminate private insurance and funds health care through the government — by using clips of Biden pummeling the idea during the Democratic primary debates.

Biden has endorsed Hoadley but in 2018 praised Upton during a speech in Benton Harbor as "one of the finest guys I’ve ever worked with."

Upton has gone after Hoadley in ads claiming the state lawmaker supports "defunding" police, featuring local sheriffs. Hoadley points to his vote in the Legislature to boost funding for public safety through the cost-sharing line of the state budget.

Upton's campaign also argued Hoadley backed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 45-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase proposal, but he has said he only helped introduce the budget bill proposing the spending as part of the executive's recommendation.

The Legislature would have to vote to raise the gas tax to generate the money in a separate bill, and it has not done so.

