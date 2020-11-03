Esshaki leads Stevens in Michigan's 11th District in early returns

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens is trailing Republican Eric Esshaki of Birmingham in early results for the Metro Detroit House seat.

Esshaki is leading Stevens, D-Rochester Hills, 64% to 33%, in Michigan's 11th Congressional District, which includes parts of Oakland County and Wayne County.

Stevens, 37, maintained the edge through fundraising, ads and on-the-ground campaigning throughout the cycle.

The 11th District had been reliably Republican until Stevens won the seat over Republican Lena Epstein in 2018. They had battled for the open seat left by the retiring U.S. Rep. David Trott, R-Birmingham.

Stevens, a former chief of staff for President Barack Obama's auto rescue task force, won her seat by about 7 percentage points during the 2018 "blue wave." Trump won the district in 2016 by 5 percentage points.

Esshaki, a Birmingham lawyer and former nurse, fought in federal court to get his name on the primary ballot when candidates and campaigns struggled to collect signatures at the height of the pandemic.

He was aided in the 11th by ads from the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super political action committee backed by the U.S. House Republican Leadership. He attempted to tap into voter disgust with Washington D.C. gridlock and promised to be a strict follower of the U.S. Constitution.

