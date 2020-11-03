Kamala Harris makes Election Day appeal to voters in Detroit

Romulus — It’s important everyone votes on Election Day, U.S. Sen Kamala Harris of California, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, said Tuesday while in Metro Detroit.

“We just want to remind every body the polls close at 8 o’clock tonight,” she said. “It’s important everyone votes. It determines the path to the White House and who will be the next president of the United States.”

Video:Kamala Harris' remarks at Detroit Metro

Harris made the remarks after touching down at Detroit Metro Airport. The running mate of presidential candidate Joe Biden is visiting Michigan on Election Day.

“We here to remind the people of Detroit that they are seen and heard by Joe and me.”

Harris then headed to Sheet Metal Workers Local 80 in Southfield to speak.

The effort to drive out the vote on Election Day follows on the heels of her running mate's visit Saturday. Former vice president Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama held drive-in events in Flint and Detroit on Saturday. Harris last traveled to Michigan on Oct. 25.

"You all are very likely going to make the decision about who is the next president of the United States," Harris said during that visit.

The candidate's husband, Doug Emhoff, visited Metro Detroit on Sunday and made remarks as part of a 10-minute speech in Madison Heights, appealing to the crowd of about 50 canvassers that he said is "sick and tired" of the Trump administration and its "failures." He urged them to turn out voters for Biden.

Polls in Michigan are open until 8 p.m.