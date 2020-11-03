McCormack, Kelly hold early leads in race for 2 Michigan Supreme Court seats

In a close race, state Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack and former St. Clair County prosecutor Mary Kelly were leading in early returns for two seats on the state Supreme Court that will determine whether liberal or conservative justices hold a majority.

McCormack, a Democrat, had 30% of the vote, while Kelly, a Republican, was in second place with 18.6%, with 18% of precincts reporting.

Grand Rapids lawyer Elizabeth Welch was third with 17.9% while state Court of Appeals Judge Brock Swartzle had 15.8% of the vote.

The winners will serve eight-year terms that end in 2028.

McCormack, 54, is running for reelection. Welch, 50, is a Democratic-nominated candidate.

Kelly, 62, and Swartzle, 49, are Republican-nominated candidates.

Other candidates include the Green Party's Susan Hubbard and Libertarian Party nominees Kerry Morgan and Katherine Nepton.

The stakes in the race have ratcheted up after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer began promoting the candidacies of Democratic-nominated justices to take back control of the court controlled by Republican-nominated justices.

The Democratic governor attacked the court's 4-3 GOP majority after it ruled in early October that she violated a 1976 emergency management law and used another law for her COVID-19 emergency executive orders that was deemed unconstitutional. The three Democratic-nominated justices and four GOP-nominated justice were unanimous in their finding that Whitmer violated the 1976 law, but split 4-3 on the constitutionality of the 1945 law.

McCormack wrote the dissent that included two other Democratic-nominated justices in the court's 4-3 ruling that found a law gave too much legislative power to the executive branch.

Both rulings were written by Republican-nominated Justice Stephen Markman, who can't run for reelection this year because he is term-limited by age. The GOP is defending the open seat that likely will determine who controls the court, since sitting justices have the advantage of having their incumbency noted on the ballot.

McCormack is a former University of Michigan faculty member and associate dean for clinical affairs who founded the Michigan Innocence Clinic in 2008. On the Supreme Court, she has been part of efforts to reform Michigan’s criminal justice system, most notably as a co-chair of the Michigan Joint Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration.

The group studied Michigan’s courts, jails and arrest records to determine why Michigan’s jail populations have grown.

Welch has been practicing law for 25 years, largely working in employment law. She also has worked on advocacy issues at the Michigan Capitol, such as school funding, election law and conservation.

Kelly is a former 30-year assistant prosecutor in St. Clair County who now serves as guardian ad litem for foster care cases in the county. She said she defended the rule of law and her work gave her a close look at the “devastation crime has on victims, families and businesses.”

Swartzle has served on the state Court of Appeals since 2017, after he was appointed by Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder. Before that, Swartzle clerked for several years in federal court and the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. He worked as general counsel for the Republican-led House of Representatives from 2013 through 2016.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com