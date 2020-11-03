Republicans lead in Wayne Co. House races to watch

Republicans were leading in early results in two pivotal state House races in Wayne County as the GOP sought to take back suburban seats it lost two years ago.

Republican Martha Ptashnik, a Livonia schoolteacher, was leading over state Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, D-Livonia, 74% to 26% in early returns in the 19th District, which includes Livonia.

In the 20th District, which includes Northville, Plymouth and Northville townships as well as a portion of Canton Township, Republican political newcomer John Lacny is challenging state Rep. Matt Koleszar, D-Plymouth.

Lacny was ahead of Koleszar, 56% to 44%, in early returns.

Lacny, 59, is a Marine veteran and retired supply chain manager. Koleszar, 39, is a former teacher at Airport Community Schools.

Republicans have a 58-52 majority in the House, but the Democrats would only need to win a net of four GOP seats to take control. While the Democrats are trying to play offense in neighboring Oakland County, the Republicans are focusing on western Wayne County.

Koleszar and Pohutsky each narrowly won in 2018 when Democrats swept the statewide elected offices. Koleszar beat Republican state Rep. Jeff Noble of Plymouth 51%-49% while Pohutsky beat Republican Brian Meakin 50.2%-49.8%, or by 224 votes, after state Rep. Laura Cox, R-Livonia, unsuccessfully sought a Senate seat.

In the 20th District, Koleszar said if he's reelected he would continue to focus on education, but wants to tackle issues facing the environment, local businesses and the health care industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a massive backlog in the unemployment system, causing some residents to wait for months to get assistance checks and other issues addressed.

"We do need to reform it once we get through this," Koleszar said.

Lacny said his business background can help to rebuild Michigan's economy by bringing back supply chain jobs that have been outsourced overseas. He worked for Raytheon Co., a defense industry supplier, as a global supply chain director through 2016. He worked as a consultant in 2017 before he retired.

"I have a very keen aspect of how import/export regulations work and building and bringing supply chains to and from North America," Lacny said.

Lacny said he wanted the Legislature to approve Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's continued exercise of emergency powers. The state Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Whitmer broke a 1976 law when she kept operating under a state of emergency after April 30 without the Legislature's approval.

He said he also wants to develop legislation to protect seniors who have been especially vulnerable to the coronavirus.

In the 19th District, Pohutsky introduced legislation to ban guns in the Michigan Capitol after it was revealed that some of the suspects among the 14 men arrested in the alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer and storm the Capitol had taken firearms to prior Capitol protests against COVID-19 restrictions.

Pohutsky, 32, said if reelected she would also like to push for worker protections during the pandemic. In the spring, she introduced legislation with other lawmakers that would extend workers compensation protection to essential employees who contract COVID-19 while at work.

Republican opponent Ptashnik, 53, teaches math for the Livonia Public Schools, where she's worked for 14 years. She wants to work on education issues, such as seeing schools prepare students for career paths beyond those that require a college education.

Before COVID-19, Ptashnik's No. 1 issue was the roads, but she said she remains frustrated they haven't been fixed. She also wants to see seniors protected better after nearly a third of Michigan's COVID-19 deaths have involved nursing home residents and employees.

