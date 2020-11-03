Republicans off to early lead in state House races in Oakland County

Republicans were off to an early lead in three state House districts in Oakland County that will help determine which party will control the Michigan House of Representatives, based on initial returns.

Democrats need to win four existing GOP seats in the Tuesday race to upset the Republicans 58-52 majority in the state House for the first time in a decade.

Based on initial results, 39th District incumbent state Rep. Ryan Berman, R-Commerce Township, is ahead of Democratic challenger Julia Pulver, a West Bloomfield Township nurse, 72% to 26%, according to early results.

In the 38th District, Northville Republican Chase Turner is leading in the race against Democrat Kelly Breen of Novi, 58% to 43%.

In the 45th District, Republican Mark Tisdel, a former Rochester Hills council member, has 72% of the vote to his Democrat opponent, Rochester Community Schools Board of Education trustee Barb Anness, who has 28%.

Democrats have battled this election cycle to flip three seats in Michigan's second-most populous county — districts around the Commerce Township, Rochester Hills and Novi areas.

Political observers have said Republican strongholds have been left vulnerable since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer prevailed here in 2018 and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won the county by 8 percentage points in 2016.

Berman took the 39th District in 2018, defeating Jennifer Suidan, D-Wolverine Lake, 54% to 42% in what was expected to be a close contest. Suidan dropped out of the race and pleaded no contest to embezzling nearly $150,000 from the campaign of Oakland County Treasurer Andy Meisner and a law firm that managed his campaign cash.

Berman, who sits on the House Judiciary committee, touts his experience as a defense attorney to push criminal justice reforms for juvenile offenders and the expungement of certain criminal or misdemeanor records. He's also made government transparency a priority with open records legislation.

Berman said he opposed Whitmer's emergency orders, which the state's high court ruled invalid, because she issued them without the input of legislators.

Pulver, 37, has said she's been frustrated with state lawmakers who have failed to come together even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She's said much of her career has been spent working with intensive care patients, including those with brain and spinal injuries, and she grew passionate about politics during Michigan's debate over auto insurance reform.

Pulver, who has been endorsed by former President Barack Obama and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the Democratic socialist, stressed a shift of party control in the Legislature is needed to get things done.

In the 38th District, Breen and Turner are making their second runs at leading the district represented by term-limited Republican state Rep. Kathy Crawford of Novi.

The district covers Lyon Township, part of Northville, Novi, South Lyon and Walled Lake.

Breen, a Novi City Council member, lost to Crawford in 2018 by 588 votes. Turner, the grandson of famed "Kelly and Company" television co-host Marilyn Turner, nearly unseated Crawford in the 2018 Republican primary.

Breen, a 43-year-old attorney, is drawing on her experience in local government, budgeting and making tough decisions.

Turner, a 25-year-old University of Michigan graduate who works as a marketing director, said he is prioritizing "the will of the people" over "catering to the Lansing lobbyists."

Karen Zyczynski, a Novi resident and former chair of the Democratic Club of West Oakland County, voted for Breen, a candidate that she said has been visible and works well with her colleagues on the council and in the mayor's office.

"She knows how to get things done," said Zyczynski, a retired teacher. "She's knocked tons of doors. She's a hard worker."

Joy Orlich and her husband Tom Orlich, both 59, cast ballots Tuesday at the Novi Civic Center for Turner. They also voted for him during his first campaign, they said.

"He came to our front door, we had this great conversation. We were really impressed with him," said Orlich, who works in retail. "He really talked to us. He felt really genuine, he felt really energized. He just felt fresh."

"He made the effort," added Tom Orlich, a transportation worker. "He came out and walked the streets to visit with people."

In the 45th District, Tisdel, a 65-year-old businessman, and Anness, a 53-year-old Rochester Hills graphic designer, both tout government experience on the city and school board level, respectively.

The district seat, which covers Rochester, Rochester Hills and part of Oakland Township, currently is held by term-limited Rep. Michael Webber, R-Rochester Hills, who won 55% to 45% over Democratic rival Kyle Cooper in 2018.

Anness has said her priorities are safe drinking water, affordable health care, racial equity and repairing the state's aging infrastructure. The state, she said, was already at a crossroads on these "monumental issues" prior the pandemic.

Tisdel highlighted his achievements while on Rochester Hills council for eight years, including four as president. He helped design city fund balance standards and Rochester Hills' three-year budgeting and capital improvement spending plans.

