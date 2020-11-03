Trump's final stop, early voting lines put spotlight on Kent County

Grand Rapids — President Donald Trump will hold his final campaign rally before polls open on Tuesday in west Michigan's Kent County, a one-time Republican stronghold with suburban communities that experts said could tell the tale of this year's election.

On Monday night, Trump is scheduled to rally voters at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport outside Grand Rapids, Kent County's largest city. It's the same city where he concluded the 2016 campaign in the early morning hours of Election Day before winning Michigan by 10,704 votes against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

While Trump outperformed 2012 GOP nominee Mitt Romney in many places across Michigan, he underperformed in Kent County, winning by 3 percentage points. Two years later, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer won it by 4 points on her way to becoming governor, and supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are hoping to claim the county again.

A loss for Trump in Kent County would "absolutely" mark a political shift in Michigan, said David Dulio, a political science professor at Oakland University.

"If Trump exceeds expectations there, that significantly increases his chances of winning Michigan," Dulio said.

Democrats are hoping that suburban voters who have previously backed Republicans in places like Kentwood and East Grand Rapids switch over to cast their ballots for Biden. They also want to see a surge in turnout among new and younger voters.

There were signs of a potential surge on Monday.

More than 100 voters — many of them young people — stood in a line in a parking garage next to Grand Rapids City Hall before they could enter the building to cast their ballots on Monday afternoon. Voters and election workers said the wait time was about an hour and 45 minutes. Grand Rapids is the largest city in Kent County and the second largest in the state.

Nearby, in Kentwood, which has a population of about 52,000 people, about 80 voters waited in a line outside city hall on Monday. The wait time there was about 30 to 40 minutes, according to voters.

Statewide, about 2.9 million Michigan residents had already cast their ballots as of Monday morning, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. In 2016, 4.8 million total votes were cast in the presidential race.

In addition to the contest between Trump and Biden, Kent County is also the largest county in the 3rd Congressional District, an open seat that's seeing a competitive fight between Republican Peter Meijer and Democrat Hillary Scholten, both of Grand Rapids.

There are also two suburban state House seats in the county that political observers are keeping their eyes on: the 72nd House District, currently held by Rep. Steven Johnson, R-Wayland, and the 73rd House District, which is open. Republicans are expected to win the districts, but if Biden claims the state by a wide margin, those races could be close on Tuesday.

Statewide, Biden had an 8 percentage point lead over Trump in a Detroit News and WDIV-TV poll of 600 likely voters Oct. 23-25. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 points.

The former vice president was up 18 points, 55% to 37%, among the state's suburban voters, according to the poll.

The last time a Democratic presidential candidate won Kent County was in 2008. Barack Obama beat Republican John McCain by fewer than 2,000 votes. Obama won statewide by 16 percentage points. In 2012, Romney won the county by more than 22,000 votes but lost Michigan by 9 points. In 2016, Trump won the county by about 9,400 votes.

"Kent County is a different place than it was four years ago," said Gary Stark, chairman of the Kent County Democratic Party. "It's become a lot bluer. It's become a lot younger."

Stark said he believes new voters in Kent County will be the ones who make the difference.

"We have lots of new voters coming in. Many of them are young, educated and settling in the suburbs," Stark said.

Political observers will be watching what happens with third-party voters from 2016 on Tuesday. Four years ago, about 7% of the presidential vote in Kent County went to third-party candidates, including Libertarian Gary Johnson, who got more than 14,000 votes in the county. Usually, that percentage is less than 2%, said Dulio, the political science professor at Oakland University.

"It stands to reason that people who voted Libertarian in 2016 can more easily find a home with Trump than they can Biden," Dulio said.

"If Trump can get 10,000 of those, that is a huge shift given that the result in 2016 was about that," he added of the third-party vote.

Jeremy Mullan, 28, of Grand Rapids, was among the young voters who waited about 90 minutes to cast an absentee ballot on Monday.

"I think this election is pretty important," Mullan said. "Both candidates might not be the best, but still, you should come out and vote."

cmauger@detroitnews.com