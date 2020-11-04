Levin wins second term in Congress

Democratic U.S. Rep. Andy Levin on Wednesday won a second term representing Michigan in Congress, defeating Republican Charles Langworthy, according to unofficial returns.

Levin of Bloomfield Township was leading Langworthy, a Navy veteran, 56% to 40% with 67% of precincts reporting.

Also on the ballot were Libertarian Mike Saliba and Working Class candidate Andrea L. Kirby.

Levin, 60, is a former union organizer and son of former U.S. Rep. Sander Levin, who previously represented the 9th District, which includes Ferndale, Oak Park, Royal Oak, Hazel Park, St.Clair Shores, Warren, Bloomfield and Sterling Heights.

Levin won election to the U.S. House in 2018 with nearly 60% of the votes compared with 37% for Republican Candius Stearns.

Levin serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Committee on Education and Labor, where he is vice chair. He is deputy whip for the Congressional Progressive Caucus and also a member of the Medicare for All Caucus and the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.

