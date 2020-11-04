Lawrence wins a fourth term in the U.S. House

Democratic U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence of Southfield won a fourth term in Congress, according to vote tallies early Wednesday.

Lawrence led Republican challenger R. Vance Patrick of Southfield 74% to 23% in the unofficial vote count with 81% of precincts reporting in Michigan's 14th Congressional District. It includes portions of Detroit, the Grosse Pointes and Oakland County.

Lawrence, 66, is the former mayor of Southfield, where she also served on the City Council.

In the U.S. House, she serves as second vice chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and co-chairs the bipartisan Congressional Women's Caucus.

She sits on the powerful House Appropriations Committee and the the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Lawrence was with Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris whenever the California senator visited Metro Detroit to campaign for presidential candidate Joe Biden this summer and fall.

She endorsed Harris in the Democratic primary ahead of a late July debate in Detroit, but the senator ended up dropping out of the race in December.

In Congress, Lawrence has focused on issues around education and disparities among schools; criminal justice reform; and the need for police reform including mental health training among law enforcement officers.

Lawrence, who was formerly a manager in the U.S. Postal Service, spoke out in August over operational changes at the USPS that critics said had slowed delivery and imperiled the timely arrival of mail-in ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election.