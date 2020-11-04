Dingell wins reelection for fourth term

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell was reelected Wednesday to a fourth term that continued the family's control of a Michigan seat in Congress for more than nine decades.

Dingell, a Dearborn Democrat, was leading Republican challenger Jeff Jones, 66% to 31% with 51% of precincts reporting.

Dingell represents Michigan's 12th District, which covers parts of Wayne and Washtenaw counties.

Dingell serves on the House Energy & Commerce Committee and and as a vice chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

She is a senior whip for House Democrats and is one of four leaders of the Democrats' messaging arm as co-chair of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.

Dingell, 67, was elected to represent the district in 2015 after the retirement of her husband, long-time John Dingell, who was the longest-serving member of Congress in American history. He passed away last year.

Prior to her election, Dingell chaired the Wayne State University Board of Governors, worked as a senior executive for public affairs at General Motors Corp. and was president of the GM Foundation.

mburke@detroitnews.com