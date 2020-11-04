U.S. Rep. Kildee in tight race with GOP's Kelly in Michigan's 5th District

Democratic U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee of Flint Township was in a tight race early Wednesday with Republican former state Rep. Tim Kelly of Saginaw Township.

Kildee was leading Kelly 49% to 47% with nearly three-quarters of precincts reporting.

Kildee represents Michigan's 5th Congressional District, which includes Genesee, Bay, Arenac, Iosco, and parts of Saginaw and Tuscola counties. But there remained Democratic-friendly precincts that hadn't reported complete results as of early Wednesday.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said late Tuesday that all the votes would be counted by Wednesday night.

Kildee, 62, has represented Michigan's 5th District since 2013 and is seeking a fifth term.

Kildee serves as chief deputy whip for House Democrats and is the only Michigan member who serves on the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee, where he has spoken in support of the panel's pursuit of President Donald Trump's tax returns.

In Congress he's prioritized federal aid for the Flint water crisis and focused on PFAS standards, helping to create the bipartisan Congressional PFAS Task Force.

In the state House, Kelly chaired the House Education Reform Committee and the House Appropriations Subcommittee on School Aid. Prior to his time in the Legislature, he served as education policy adviser under former Gov. John Engler.

