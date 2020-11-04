Michigan House GOP seems to clinch majority; Democrats await vote counts

Lansing — The battle for the Michigan House took a page from the presidential race as House Republicans said Wednesday they had kept their majority and Democrats argued for patience and counting every vote.

The House Republicans appeared to clinch a majority Wednesday morning when state Rep. Ryan Berman, R-Commerce Township, defeated West Bloomfield Democrat Julia Pulver 52%-47% in Oakland County's House District 39. Berman prevailed even though Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer campaigned for Pulver ahead of Election Day.

Democrats had targeted three seats in Michigan's second most populous county — districts around the Commerce Township, Rochester Hills and Novi areas — in their decade-long bid to retake control of the state House.

Democrats flipped one seat in Oakland County when Novi City Council member Kelly Breen defeated Republican Chase Turner 52%-48% in House District 38. The Rochester area House District 45 remained undecided as Republican Mark Tisdel led Democrat Barb Anness 52%-48% with 80% of precincts reporting.

"It looks like the House Republicans basically hold serve," said Grassroots Midwest CEO Adrian Hemond, a Democratic consultant.

The Republicans currently hold a 58-52 majority. Democrats needed to flip four GOP seats to take control of the House.

Democrats had picked up two seats as of 9:50 a.m. Wednesday — one in Oakland County and one in Kalamazoo County, where Democrat Christine Morse beat Republican Bronwyn Haltom, 54%-46%.

The GOP earlier flipped a seat when Republican Timothy Beson defeated State Rep. Brian Elder, D-Bay City, 57%-43% in House District 96. It was one of the districts targeted by the GOP to counter Democratic efforts in Oakland County and near where President Donald Trump campaigned in September during an airport rally in Freeland.

“The people of Michigan have spoken loud and clear — they want two more years of House Republican leadership at their state Capitol,” House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, said in a Wednesday statement.

“House Republicans have the best plan of action to lead our state forward, and we have a proven track record of turning those plans into tangible results over the past ten years. That is why our message struck a chord with voters looking for real answers and why this team was successful statewide. I’m looking forward to seeing what this team can accomplish over the next two years.”

House Democratic Leader Christine Greig, D-Farmington Hills, put out a statement shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday preaching patience and allowing the remaining votes to be counted.

“During the campaign, candidates had their say, and now voters must have their say. An accurate count of every eligible vote is more important than a quick count. It’s important that election administrators take the necessary time to get it right," Greig said.

“Only election administrators can officially determine the winners after the ballots are counted accurately. Michiganders made an extraordinary effort to vote and deserve to have each and every one of their ballots counted.”

Republicans were making a bid to flip a second Democratic seat in Genesee County. GOP Genesee County Commissioner David Martin of Davison led State Rep. Sheryl Kennedy, D-Davison 50.5%-49.5% in House District 48 with 62% of precincts reporting.

Whitmer had campaigned for Kennedy, while Republicans had pelted the area with visits by Trump surrogates, among others. Donald Trump Jr. and rock singer Ted Nugent made a Saturday campaign stop at a Davison gun company.

A Republican House majority would be a major blow to Whitmer, who had told reporters the results of Tuesday's election would help determine the direction of negotiations with legislative leaders over further rules and restrictions aimed at reining in the spread of COVID-19.

Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, have said they would support what they consider reasonable restrictions aimed to stemming COVID-19 while allowing the economy to function with the continued operation of businesses and services.

The Democratic governor had butted heads with Republican House and Senate leaders over coronavirus policies. The Michigan Supreme Court ruled a month ago that Whitmer had violated a 1976 law by extending a state of emergency past April without the Legislature's approval and used what it declared an unconstitutional 1945 emergency law to make unilateral executive orders imposing restrictions on businesses and people's movements.

