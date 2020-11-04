Huizenga reelected Wednesday to a sixth term

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga was reelected Wednesday to a sixth term when the Zeeland Republican defeated Democrat Bryan Berghoef of Holland in Michigan's 2nd Congressional District.

Huizenga was ahead of Berghoef 63% to 34% with 72% of the votes counted.

Other candidates were Libertarian Max Riekse of Fruitport, the Green Party's Jean-Michel Creviere of Holland and the U.S. Taxpayers Party's Gerald Van Sickle of Wellston.

Berghoef, the pastor of Holland United Church of Christ, lives in the Holland area but resides outside of Michigan's 2nd District, whose territory includes Muskegon and Ottawa counties and part of Kent County and which Huizenga has represented since 2011.

Candidates for U.S. House are not required to live in the district where they seek election but must live in the same state.

Last month, Huizenga became the first member of Michigan's congressional delegation to test positive for COVID-19. The infection was detected after the congressman took a rapid test for COVID-19 as part of the screening ahead of Vice President Mike Pence's Oct. 14 visit to Grand Rapids.

Huizenga told The Detroit News he had no symptoms of the disease when he tested positive, but he took precautions and isolated himself.

The congressman created controversy about a week later during a virtual Oct. 22 debate when he compared Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders to the presidential orders in the 1940s that sent Japanese people to internment camps.

Huizenga’s comments came after Berghoef called the Republican response to the pandemic a “colossal failure” and criticized the congressman for his critiques of Whitmer’s efforts to “protect lives and livelihoods.”

“Apparently, protection means violating the Constitution and people’s rights; that’s exactly what this governor did,” the five-term Republican responded.

“It’s a little like when FDR decided to throw all Japanese citizens into internment camps to keep everybody safe. That should have been illegal. It was immoral. And it was not constitutional,” he said.

“This governor’s response — set aside whether it was the right thing to do — was illegally done. She did not use the Legislature and the legislative powers the way they were supposed to be used.”

Berghoef didn’t respond to Huizenga’s comments immediately during the debate, but released a statement later calling the analogy "offensive" and "irresponsible."

"As I said during the debate, conflict in this campaign brings me no pleasure," Berghoef said. "But discussing a person's record of statements and actions, especially when they are in a position of responsibility and power, is not an 'attack': It is accountability."

Whitmer's office called the comments "utterly shameless and beyond the pale."

"We aren't going to respond to this gutter attack," Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown said.

The Michigan Supreme Court in early October ruled unanimously that Whitmer violated a 1976 law by extending her state of emergency past April 30 without the Legislature's approval. In a 4-3 decision, the high court also ruled Whitmer's unilateral executive orders were made under a 1945 that was unconstitutional because it gave too much legislative power to the executive branch.

Huizenga's campaign said the congressman's analogy was not meant to compare something like wearing masks to internment camps.

"The analogy was about executive actions being taken unilaterally in the name of safety that violate the Constitution," said Jim Barry, chairman for Huizenga's re-election campaign. "The Michigan Supreme Court rightfully overturned Gov. Whitmer."

The real question, Barry said, is why Berghoef supports "unlawful and unconstitutional actions by the governor."

