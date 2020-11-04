Moolenaar easily wins fourth term in Congress

U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar won his fourth term in Congress on Wednesday as the Midland Republican defeated Democrat Jerry Hilliard in mid-Michigan.

Moolenaar, a former state lawmaker, led 67% to 30% over Hilliard with 87% of precincts reporting in the 4th District, which includes parts of northern and central Michigan.

Other candidates were Libertarian David Canny of Linden and the Green Party's Amy Slepr of Mount Pleasant.

Moolenaar, a former chemist, businessman and school administrator, serves on the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

Hilliard of Mount Pleasant is a former public school teacher who taught economics and business at Mid-Michigan Community College and Lansing Community College.

Moolenaar raised $1.46 million to Hilliard's $35,250 through Oct. 14, according to disclosure reports.

