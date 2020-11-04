McClain wins 10th District seat, will be only GOP woman in Michigan delegation

Republican businesswoman Lisa McClain has won election to Congress, according to unofficial returns, filling the seat of retiring U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell and keeping the district in GOP hands.

McClain of Bruce Township was leading Democratic challenger Kimberly Bizon of Lexington 70% to 30% with 66% of precincts reporting.

McClain becomes the first Republican woman from Michigan to hold a seat in Congress since 2016 when then-U.S. Rep. Candice Miller of Harrison Township retired and was elected the Macomb County Public Works commissioner.

Miller represented the same heavily Republican 10th District, which covers a part of northern Macomb County as well as the Thumb counties of St. Clair, Huron, Tuscola, Sanilac and Lapeer.

In the strongly Republican district, Mitchell joked that if McClain doesn't win election, then "the world turned on changed axis and we're now going to be in Antarctica or something."

"It's a heavily Republican district. It has been and grew to be more Republican when I ran in 2016 and it stayed heavily Republican in 2018, despite the wave of Democrats that made gains," Mitchell said.

"We'll see how Ms. McClain adapts to life in D.C., which is very different than private-sector careers and experience back here."

In less than a year, McClain has gone from political unknown to Congress and potentially a position of influence in the Michigan Republican Party.

The 54-year-old businessman won a heavily contested primary with 42% of the vote to Port Huron State Rep. Shane Hernandez's 36% and former Selfridge Air National Guard Base commander Doug Slocum's 22%.

Political experts credited her victory to hard work on the campaign trail, her fundraising advantage and her outsider approach.

McClain spent 11 years working within American Express before she and a group of other employees split off to start Hantz Financial, a financial advising firm based in Southfield. The business grew from zero clients to more than 700 employees.