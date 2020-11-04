Michigan smashes election turnout record as vote counting continues

Michigan set a new record for voter turnout in Tuesday's election as at least 5.2 million or more ballots have been tallied, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office.

As of Tuesday night, about 3.26 million people had voted absentee and 2 million to 2.5 million individuals voted in person in Michigan, Benson's office said.

The prior record was 5.08 million voters set in 2008 when Democrat Barack Obama became America's first Black president.

Political analysts had estimated that as many as 5.9 million to 6 million votes could be cast on Tuesday. There remained uncertainty at midday Wednesday about how many ballots were left to count.

