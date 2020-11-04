Poll challengers converge on Detroit amid close Michigan election results

Detroit — Poll challengers were arriving at the headquarters for counting votes in Detroit and a review was under way in a small county in Northern Michigan as the spotlight intensified Wednesday on close races for president and the U.S. Senate here.

Republican and Democratic poll challengers poured Wednesday into the TCF Center in Detroit, where absentee ballots from the state's largest city were being counted. A group of Republican challengers arrived early in the morning in the basement of the convention center where hundreds of poll workers were sitting at tables tabulating ballots.

As of about 1 p.m. Wednesday, 17 hours after polls closed, Democrat Joe Biden and Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James were holding leads of less than 1 percentage point over President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, respectively.

The close and pivotal races turned the national spotlight on Michigan as the fight for votes switched from the casting of ballots to the counting of ballots.

A large group of Democratic challengers had also arrived Wednesday at TCF Center in Detroit. More Republican challengers showed up later in the morning, saying they were with the Election Integrity Fund.

“This is the most amount of challengers I have seen on the floor,” said Tim Griffin, a lawyer with the conservative Thomas More Society firm who is watching the polls and was directing Republican poll challengers.

Griffin took issue with representation of the poll workers. About a dozen, he said, were Republicans, while there are 600-700 inspectors in the TCF Center.

“This is not a fair process,” he said. “There’s supposed to be one Republican at each of the tables.”

Of the challengers pouring through the doors, he said: “We just want to make sure every vote is counted fairly.”

Deborah Choly, 66, of Grosse Pointe also showed up Wednesday afternoon to be a challenger for the Democratic Party. She said she was contacted by the National Lawyers Guild.

"They said there was a need to come up, so I did," she said.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Wednesday there were roughly 100,000 ballots — mostly absentee — that still needed to be counted in Michigan's election that could help decide the outcome of the presidential race. Benson said the remaining votes were primarily in Detroit, Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids and Flint.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, Biden's lead stood at about 46,000 votes. Trump won the state by 10,704 ballots in 2016.

In addition to the large cities, eyes were also Northern Michigan's Antrim County, which has about 23,000 residents. It declined to release its unofficial election results Wednesday morning as county officials reviewed a "discrepancy" in the numbers, said Micki Hocking, the county's deputy clerk.

“We are hoping to know by this afternoon," Hocking said.

In 2016, the county voted 62% to 33% for Donald Trump. That was about 8,469 votes for the Republican. However, on Wednesday, Republicans on social media were sharing images of unofficial results out of the county that showed Biden winning the county with 62% support.

Hocking said there was a discrepancy between the results reported to the county and the reported election results.

"We are working to a solution to that. And we are working with our computer programming," she said.

