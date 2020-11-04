GOP's Rep. Walberg defeats Driskell for third time in Michigan's 7th District

Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg defeated Democratic challenger Gretchen Driscoll for a third time on his way to a seventh term in Congress.

Walberg, 69, of Tipton was leading Driscoll, a former state representative and mayor of Saline, 59% to 42% with 86% of precincts reporting.

Walberg declared victory shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

"It has been an honor to have earned the votes of so many across the 7th District. Despite the challenges of the coronavirus, we benefited from an incredible swell of grassroots support," he said in a statement.

"This campaign, our grassroots volunteers worked tirelessly to help spread my pro-jobs message."

Walberg represents the 7th District, which covers Branch, Eaton, Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, and Monroe counties and parts of Washtenaw County.

He outraised Driskell this cycle, raising $2 million to Driskell's $1.5 million through Oct. 14. He reported over $1 million in the bank going into the last three weeks of the campaign to Driskell's $149,000, according to disclosure reports.

The congressman beat Driskell 54% to 46% in 2018 — a year when Driskell raised more money than the incumbent. He beat Driskell by more than 15 percentage points in 2016.

Democrats have frequently targeted Walberg, a former pastor, who lost his first re-election bid in 2008 to Mark Schauer. But Walberg beat Schauer in a 2010 rematch when Republicans experienced a wave election and retook control of the U.S. House.

The incumbent has continued to thwart challenges since the district lines got redrawn in 2012.

A former state lawmaker, Walberg serves on the influential House Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Education and Labor Committee, where he is the top Republican on the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions.

