Three undecided U.S. House races in Michigan waiting on absentee ballot counts

Three U.S. House races in Michigan remained undecided Wednesday as election officials continued counting tens of thousands of absentee ballots.

Republican Peter Meijer continued to lead Democrat Hillary Scholten in the hotly contested race for the open seat representing the Grand Rapids area in Congress.

Meijer was ahead with 58% to Scholten's 42% with three-quarters of precincts reporting in the race to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, a Republican turned Libertarian who has represented Michigan's 3rd District for a decade.

The final tally was held up by the counting of 59,000 ballots in Grand Rapids that were expected to be tallied by Wednesday evening, a city spokesman said.

Meijer's campaign on Wednesday was awaiting a final decision or concession from Scholten before calling the race.

“The good people of West Michigan deserve to have their voices fully heard," Meijer spokesman Noah Sadlier said. "Peter is optimistic and hopeful as always about the strong numbers in this race and looks forward to working tirelessly to serve West Michigan in the next Congress."

A Scholten win would likely result in Democrats taking eight of Michigan’s 14 seats in the U.S. House, while a Meijer victory could return the delegation to a 7-7 split between the two parties.

"We are on the brink of making history by electing the first woman ever to represent this district and the first Democrat in almost half a century," Scholten told reporters after polls closed.

"If I had a nickel for every person who said there's no way you are going to flip Michigan's 3rd Congressional District, I could have funded this campaign from the beginning. ... West Michigan is ready for change."

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Michigan might not have full election results until Wednesday night.

Also undecided as of late Wednesday afternoon was U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee's bid for a fifth term. Kildee, a Democrat from Flint Township, was leading former state Rep. Tim Kelly of Saginaw Township with 51% to 45% with 88% of precincts reporting.

The holdup in Michigan's 5th District appeared to be Flint's absentee counting board, which was working its way through 19,000 to 20,000 absentee ballots — nearly double its highest absentee turnout in 2008, when more than 10,000 people voted absentee.

Flint Clerk Inez Brown told The Detroit News that the city was working to have the ballots counted by the close of business Wednesday, but the results could be delayed to Thursday morning.

In Metro Detroit, Reps. Elissa Slotkin of Holly and Haley Stevens of Rochester Hills were headed for second terms in historically GOP-leaning districts held by the freshman Democrats.

Slotkin won reelection Wednesday over GOP nominee Paul Junge of Brighton 51% to 47% with all precincts reporting. She said next the "real work" of healing the country must begin.

"We must figure out how we come back together as a nation. I refuse to believe that our politics will simply be this toxic from here on out. I refuse to be a part of the same zero-sum politics that pit neighbor against neighbor," Slotkin said Wednesday.

"We all will have to do something very hard — which is keep the door open for one another and find love in our hearts for our fellow man."

Slotkin flipped the 8th District from Republican red to Democratic blue in the 2018 election, and her reelection bid was watched closely nationally as a test of whether Democrats could cement gains in front-line districts from two years ago.

Stevens took the lead over Republican challenger Eric Esshaki of Birmingham on Wednesday afternoon, leading 50% to 48% with 92% of precincts reporting.

Esshaki won the Oakland County portion of the 11th District by about 4,570 votes, according to unofficial returns, but Stevens was ahead in Wayne County with several precincts yet unreported.

Stevens, 37, had been expected to carry what has historically been a Republican district until she flipped it for the Democrats in 2018. She won by 7 percentage points in a year when Democrats won all key statewide offices.

In southwest Michigan, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, a moderate conservative Republican from St. Joseph, won reelection over Democratic state Rep. Jon Hoadley of Kalamazoo. Upton was declared the victor with 58% to Hoadley's 38% with 99% of precincts reporting.

Upton said he'd be prioritizing another coronavirus relief package when the House returns.

"I am grateful for the trust — once again — to serve southwest Michigan for another two years," Upton said in a statement. "Our country faces enormous challenges, and I remain committed to working with the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus to get things done in a closely divided political climate."

The Michigan delegation has a new face in Republican businesswoman Lisa McClain of Bruce Township, who coasted to victory over Democrat Kimberly Bizon of Lexington to assume the seat of retiring GOP U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell.

McClain won the race by 63% to 34% with all precincts reporting in the 10th District, which covers Michigan's Thumb area and northern Macomb County. McClain becomes the only Republican woman from Michigan in Congress.

"I am just extremely humbled, honored and inspired that the people voted for me, and I can’t wait to get to D.C. and represent the district," McClain said Wednesday. "The people spoke."

McClain heads to Washington for orientation next week to represent the 10th District, which covers northern Macomb County as well as the Thumb counties of St. Clair, Huron, Tuscola, Sanilac and Lapeer.

She is expected to be the first Republican woman from Michigan to hold a seat in Congress since 2016, when then-U.S. Rep. Candice Miller of Harrison Township retired and was elected the Macomb County Public Works commissioner.

McClain spent 11 years working within American Express before she and a group of other employees split off to start Hantz Financial, a financial advising firm based in Southfield.

Michigan voters reelected U.S. Reps. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet; Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn; Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland; Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield; Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township; John Moolenaar, R-Midland; Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit; and U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton.

Staff writer Beth LeBlanc contributed.

mburke@detroitnews.com