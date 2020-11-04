Trump claims victory, vows to fight election result in Supreme Court

The Detroit News

Washington – President Donald Trump claimed victory in key states early Wednesday morning and said he would fight the results of the election in the Supreme Court.

Trump, in a speech in the 2 a.m. hour, said he was about to have a victory celebration but it was suddenly called off. He said the Democrats were committing fraud and trying to steal the election.

With votes still being counted, neither candidate had been declared a winner by any major news organization. Nevertheless, he said reporting of results represented “a major fraud on our nation.”

The president said he planned to fight the results in the Supreme Court and said he wanted all voting to stop. Voting had stopped across the nation, but vote-counting was continuing in several states, especially Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court — we want all voting to stop,” Trump said.

Trump, speaking from the White House, claimed victory in several states where results were still being tallied.