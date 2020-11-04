U.S. Rep. Bergman wins reelection Michigan's 1st District

U.S. Rep. Jack Bergmann won re-election to a third term Wednesday by defeating Democrat Dana Ferguson of Negaunee in Michigan's 1st District.

Bergmann of Watersmeet led Ferguson 61% to 38% with 97% of the votes counted in the district that covers the Upper Peninsula and 17 northern lower Michigan counties. Libertarian Ben Boren of Charlevoix had 1.5%.

Bergman, a retired three-star general, has rarely split with President Donald Trump, embracing his tariffs, border wall and the Republican tax reform bill.

In Congress, he has focused on veterans issues and lobbied for the construction of a replacement lock in the Soo Locks. He serves on the House Armed Services Committee.

Bergman, 73, flew a helicopter in the Vietnam War and later worked as a commercial airline pilot for Northwest. He spent 40 years in the Marines, commanding the Marine Forces Reserve at his retirement in 2009.

The district has always elected Yoopers to represent them in Congress, rather than someone from the lower peninsula. Michigan's 1st District is rated "solid Republican" by the Cook Political Report.

Prior to his run for office, Ferguson, 41, of Neguanee worked with his brother-in-law’s small business Bell Forest Products in Ishpeming.

Ferguson briefly ran for the Democratic nomination in the U.S. House in 2018 but ended his campaign before the primary. That year, Bergman defeated Democrat Matt Morgan by nearly 13 percentage points.

Ferguson was charged with domestic violence and stalking stemming from separate incidents with his ex-wives in 2011 and 2006, respectively.

Ferguson told The Detroit News that he never harmed or stalked anyone, and that the charges didn't accurately represent what occurred during two difficult points in his marriages.

The domestic violence charge was dropped after nine days and never prosecuted, according to police records obtained through an open-records request.

Ferguson completed a sentence of 12 months' probation in 2008 for the alleged stalking offense, court records show.

Ferguson said classifying the episode as stalking is a "misnomer" but declined to discuss the details of the incident, saying he wants to protect his family.

"I accepted the punishment to avoid further strain on the family," Ferguson said. "I understand that people want to know the details or define the end of a marriage with a word like that, but we both lived with reality of the situation, and it just doesn't accurately encompass what happened."

