Georgia judge dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit

Associated Press

Washington – A judge in Georgia has dismissed a lawsuit by the state Republican Party and President Donald Trump’s campaign that asked him to ensure a coastal county was following state laws on processing absentee ballots.

“The court finds there is no evidence that the ballots referenced in the petition were received after 7 p.m. on Election Day, thereby making those ballots invalid,” Judge James Bass said in a ruling Thursday in Savannah, Georgia.

The Chatham County Superior Court Judge did not provide an explanation for his decision Thursday at the close of a roughly one-hour hearing.

The suit had raised concerns about 53 absentee ballots that poll observers said were not part of an original batch of ballots. County elections officials testified that all 53 ballots had been received on time.

Only 13,539 votes separate the two candidates in Georgia, with Trump ahead. The last time this state sent a Democrat to the White House was in 1992 when Bill Clinton won with 43.47% of the vote. Georgia has 16 electoral college votes.