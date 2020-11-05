Here's what is next in Michigan's elections process

The unofficial winners in almost all of Michigan's election races have been determined, but lawsuits and complaints about the ballot counting process have raised questions about what comes next.

Michigan voted to elect Democratic candidate Joe Biden as president, but he can't collect the state's 16 electoral votes until the votes are certified.

The campaign of President Donald Trump has filed suits in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, laying the groundwork for contesting battleground states as he slipped behind Biden in the vote totals.

The Michigan lawsuit claimed Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, was allowing absentee ballots to be counted without teams of Republican observers as well as challengers. But judges in Michigan and Georgia have dismissed the legal request to stop the counting of votes, and the Trump campaign is considering appeals.

So, what's next?

Now: Under Michigan law, county canvassing boards are beginning to meet to review the vote tallies. Candidates can make legal challenges or contest ballots in a bid to disqualify them or get votes ruled eligible. The boards may adjust vote totals to correct obvious mathematical errors in the tallies and returns.

Nov. 17: Each county canvassing board is required by law to certify its results, including any adjustments, by Nov. 17. The county-certified results must be sent to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office within 24 hours.

Finalized vote tallies from Michigan’s 83 county canvassing boards are forwarded to the Michigan State Board of Canvassers. The board will hear any legal challenges about votes from certain jurisdictions.

Nov. 23: The State Board of Canvassers meets to look at the vote totals and hear any complaints about the results. The board can vote then or at a later meeting to certify the election results. The state certification results in the selection of 16 Michigan electors selected by the winning candidate's campaign.

Recounts: There is an automatic recount in Michigan when the difference between the statewide candidates is a margin of 2,000 votes or less. A candidate also can request a recount if they are willing to pay for a retallying of precincts, but the candidate must have a reasonable shot of winning the election. The rule came in 2016, when Green Party candidate Jill Stein's recount was stopped and ruled void because she had no chance of defeating Donald Trump because she had 1.1% of the vote.

At the county level, recount petitions are required to be filed with the county clerk within six days after the county canvassing board completes its work. At the state level, recount petitions in the races for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and state House can be filed with the secretary of state within 48 hours after the State Board of Canvassers certifies the election results and adjourns. Counter petitions may be filed seven days after. A qualifying petition circulated for president must be signed by at least 100 registered voters in each of at least half of the congressional districts in the state.

Dec. 8: The Constitution requests the states to certify their results by Dec. 8, which is known as the “safe harbor” day. Any state that doesn’t do so potentially invites Congress to get involved in resolving a dispute about which candidate won the state’s electoral votes.

Supreme Court: While addressing supporters at the White House Wednesday, Trump talked about taking the undecided race to the Supreme Court. The only time an election was decided by the U.S. Supreme Court was in 2000, when litigation about the counting of ballots in Florida went through the state and federal courts before ending up before the high court.

Democratic candidate Al Gore challenged Florida’s first machine-generated vote count when thousands of voters had problems marking their punch card ballots. The Florida Supreme Court allowed a statewide recount because it said it wanted to ensure all legal votes were counted.

Republican candidate George W. Bush countered in federal court that standards for counting the “hanging chads” or incomplete marks on punch card ballots unfairly varied from county to county. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision on Dec. 12, 2000, that the lack of uniformity violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution, which guarantees equal weight for votes. The high court closed the recount and declared Bush the winner in Florida, giving him enough electoral votes to become president.

Dec. 14: The Electoral College is scheduled to meet Dec. 14 — the second Monday after the second Wednesday in December. The 16 electors meet in Michigan and cast their votes for president and vice president. While electors in the past have changed their votes, Michigan has a law forbidding the practice. "There can be no faithless elector," said David Dulio, an Oakland University professor of political science.

"In Michigan, and many other states, electors do not have a choice, they are bound to vote for the statewide," Dulio said. "In Michigan, if somebody doesn’t vote for the candidate that won in statewide balloting, they’re simply replaced. In other states it’s as high as a fourth-degree felony."

Dec. 23: This is the deadline for ballots to be sent to Congress, where they sit until January.

Jan. 6, 2021: A joint session of Congress is held on Jan. 6, 2021, to certify the results of the election as cast by the Electoral College. Any member of Congress can object to the certificates of votes in writing. If there are no objections, the president of the Senate certifies the results.

"Any members can object, but it has to be bicameral and chambers would each vote," Dulio said.

"That happened in 2004" when President George W. Bush defeated Democrat John Kerry, he said. "Votes from Ohio were challenged, but it was quickly voted down by both chambers resoundingly."

Jan. 20, 2021: The Constitution requires that the next president be inaugurated at noon on Jan. 20. It is uncertain what would happen if Congress failed to certify the results of the election because it has never happened before in U.S. history.

