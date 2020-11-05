Democrats keep majority on Michigan state school board

Democrats retained their 6-2 majority on Michigan's State Board of Education as Ellen Cogen Lipton and Jason Strayhorn won the two seats up for grabs in this week's election.

With only Antrim County not reporting results to the Michigan Secretary of State as of Thursday morning, Lipton had 24.5% of the vote, followed by Strayhorn with 23.5%. Trailing were Republicans Michelle Frederick with 23% and Tami Carlone with 22.8%.

Lipton, 53, is a former state representative from Huntington Woods who is a patent attorney and has worked on education issues.

Strayhorn, 44, of Novi is a real estate agent and a Fox Sports analyst for Michigan State University football.

Frederick, 47, of White Lake Township is a special needs advocate.

Carlone, 53, of Novi is a certified public accountant and education activist.

The eight-member board, which appointed a new superintendent, Michael Rice in 2019, is charged with improving public education for 1.5 million children through recommendations and actions. It has no enforcement powers.

The two seats on Tuesday's ballot were open because Democrats Lupe Ramos-Montigny of Grand Rapids and Michelle Fecteau of Detroit decided not to run for reelection.

Other candidates in the race were Libertarian Bill Hall, 64, of Courtland Township; Working Class Party member Mary Anne Hering, 71, of Dearborn; Libertarian Richard A. Hewer, 78, of Big Rapids; Working Class Party member Hali McEachern, 24, of Dearborn; Green Party member Tom Mair, 65, of Traverse City; U.S. Taxpayer Party member Karen Adams; and U.S. Taxpayer Party member Doug Levesque.

