GOP's Meijer excited to bring 'young energy' to Congress

The election of political newcomer Peter Meijer to the U.S. House will return the Grand Rapids area seat to Republican hands after retiring U.S. Rep. Justin Amash split from the party last year.

At 32, the newest congressman from Grand Rapids Township will stand out in the House as one of its youngest members and will be joining a group of at least 18 Iraq veterans currently serving in the chamber.

After a heated campaign, Meijer defeated Democrat Hillary Scholten of Grand Rapids 53% to 47%, according to unofficial returns. Scholten conceded late Wednesday.

"I want to reiterate the same thing that I've said when I'm knocking on a door that may have one of my opponent's signs on it," Meijer said Thursday.

"We want to make sure we're representing everybody in West Michigan — not just those who who voted for us but but everybody who's here because that's ultimately the job, at the end of the day, of our representative in Congress."

Meijer, an Army veteran and the grandson of retailer Fredrik Meijer, has called for more civility, new ideas and less partisanship in Washington. He said he's optimistic about getting things done on Capitol Hill, despite a potentially divided government.

"Most of my professional background has been in places that are not the best functioning — Baghdad, Kabul, disaster zones — so I'm a little bit optimistic that I'll find a higher functioning D.C., even if that's a very low bar," Meijer said.

"I think divided government, especially with the Republican Senate majority being held, there'll be a strong encouragement to look for bipartisan solutions to look for compromise and things that can work across the aisle. So I'm optimistic."

Meijer said Thursday his priorities will include ensuring an affordable health care system, protecting the Great Lakes, tackling the climate crisis and working on "ending our endless wars."

He spoke to press Thursday in downtown Grand Rapids outside his campaign's corrugated steel Quonset hut — a semi cylindrical structure popular in World War II for sheltering troops.

The structure harkens back to when another military veteran, Gerald Ford, first ran for Congress in 1948 to represent the Grand Rapids area. As he was trying to build name recognition, Ford constructed a Quonset hut downtown that he painted to promote his campaign, Meijer said.

Meijer has said he wanted his campaign to reflect the spirit and representation that former GOP Reps. Ford, Paul Henry and Vern Ehlers brought to the district, stressing "core values" of limited government, economic freedom and individual liberty, he said.

The boundaries of Michigan's 3rd District today include Ionia, Barry and Calhoun counties along with portions of Kent and Montcalm counties.

"I've spent several years as a combatant in Iraq, as a civilian non-combatant in Afghanistan working on humanitarian aid operations and saw how what our government does or doesn't do — lives hang in the balance," Meijer said.

"And we've also seen in COVID how important it is that we have effective leadership at the local level, how important it is that we push decision-making down and empower every element of our government. So I'm excited to get to work on those ends."

Meijer noted that the House GOP was expected to have a bad night on Tuesday with a loss of five to 15 seats, but instead they added at least seven seats, leaving Democrats with a slimmer House majority.

He said those candidates who flipped districts to Republican red were veterans, women or a person of color.

"It's important that the Republican Party looks more like the country as a whole and that we also have our government that reflects more of the people that seeks to represent," Meijer said. "So, I'm excited to bring young energy and young perspectives."

Meijer voted Tuesday in Grand Rapids with his wife, Gabriella, and in-laws, who are new citizens and were voting in their first presidential election after immigrating from Brazil. Meijer and Gabriella have been married four years, his spokesman said.

Meijer said he spoke to Scholten, an immigration lawyer, Wednesday night and that he congratulated her on running a "strong and spirited" campaign.

Scholten in a statement said the energy behind her bid for Congress pointed to "tides ... changing in West Michigan."

"We may not have won tonight, but this isn’t the end of our fight for a better and bright West Michigan for all — including low cost, accessible health care, clean water, and an economy that works for everyone," she said.

Scholten and Meijer clashed on policy points from health care to mask mandates to abortion. Democratic ads often mentioned Meijer's $50 million trust fund, suggesting he couldn't understand the everyday struggles of middle-class families.

The candidates each raised over $3 million, including $1.37 million that Meijer loaned his campaign. Scholten had a cash edge going into the last three weeks with $431,483 in the bank to Meijer's $154,645, according to disclosure reports through Oct. 14.

Amash called Meijer late Wednesday to extend well wishes and "to make sure that we had a successful transition," Meijer said. Amash has represented the district for nearly 10 years.

"He has my full support as he takes on a new role. Let’s welcome him as our next congressman and work to build a great relationship. We’re looking forward to a peaceful transfer of representation," Amash tweeted in a subtle dig at President Donald Trump.

"Thanks also to @HillaryScholten for running an outstanding campaign and working tirelessly to advocate for causes that so many in our community care about. I know that she’ll continue to fight for our rights and make a difference for the people of West Michigan."

