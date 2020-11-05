Trump targets Detroit, falsely claiming he won Michigan

President Donald Trump held a Thursday night press conference where he railed against Democrats, polling and the counting of ballots in cities, including Detroit, but didn't provide hard evidence about the voting allegations.

At one point, Trump falsely claimed he “won” Michigan. While he was ahead in the early counting of votes, there were many more ballots to be counted when he was in the lead.

With 100% of precincts reporting, he lost to Democrat Joe Biden by 145,000 votes, about 14 times the total of 10,704 votes he won the state by four years ago. Biden's margin is also more votes than Trump won Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania by combined four years ago.

The Republican president specifically targeted Detroit, saying Michigan’s largest city doesn’t have the best reputation for election integrity.

Detroit has had a pattern of troubles over at least 15 years that have included judicial intervention, recounts of ballots by state election officials and an FBI investigation into potential voter fraud.

From outdated voter rolls to special deliveries of absentee ballots to obsolete equipment to mismatched poll book numbers, Detroit has become a regular epicenter of voting irregularities that haven't resulted in widespread voter fraud but have raised questions about the counting of ballots.

At issue in Tuesday's election is the counting of absentee ballots at the TCF Center in Detroit, where there were Republicans present.

Still, Trump claimed his campaign had been barred from observing vote counting in Detroit. A Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens said Thursday she was denying the Trump campaign's request for an injunction to stop the voting in part because the counting was almost complete and the proper venue for the complaint was in local communities.

The president also claimed that a batch of ballots arrived in the early morning hours Wednesday to be counted at the TCF Center — a claim that has been levied this week without specific evidence about the circumstances of the ballots’ delivery.

It would be normal for batches of absentee ballots to be delivered to TCF Center, where they were being counted. Michigan has a verification system for tracking ballots as they move through the tabulation process.

“Detroit and Philadelphia, known as two of the most corrupt political places anywhere in our country, easily, cannot be responsible for engineering the outcome of a presidential race,” Trump said.

Michigan has a decentralized election system with multiple checks and paper ballots that experts argue would prevent widespread fraud. Counties in Michigan also have bipartisan boards of canvassers that are in charge of confirming election results.

The final county election results are then scrutinized by the bipartisan State Board of Canvassers and are certified in a board vote.

Michigan lawmakers immediately criticized the president's comments.

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, tweeted in response that it was time for leaders to choose between "fealty to President Trump or democracy."

"History is presenting a real test for the people who have downplayed the president’s anti-democratic words and deeds. Leaders can no longer dodge their responsibilities to our democracy," Slotkin said. "These responsibilities are bigger than one man or any one party."

The Trump campaign's lawsuit in Michigan alleged damages to election challenger Eric Ostergren of Roscommon County and argued that Michigan's absent voter counting boards were not allowing inspectors from each party to be present.

It did not say which specific absent voter boards were denying access to inspectors, but Trump campaign attorney Thor Hearne said during a Thursday hearing that Ostergren was denied access to an Oakland County absentee counting board. He did not say when Ostergren was denied access or why.

Staff Writer Beth LeBlanc contributed.

