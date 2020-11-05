Wentworth elected to lead GOP state House majority, Lasinki to lead Democrats

A Clare County Republican who helped spearhead the state's historic no-fault auto reform in 2019 will lead Michigan's House majority next session while a Washtenaw County Democrat leads the Democratic contingent.

House Speaker-elect Jason Wentworth of Farwell and House Minority Leader-elect Donna Lasinski of Scio Township were officially elected by their caucuses Thursday, two days after House Republicans secured a 58-52 majority in the Nov. 3 election.

Wentworth will succeed GOP House Speaker Lee Chatfield of Levering while Lasinski will take the place of House Democratic Leader Christine Greig of Farmington Hills.

"The people of Michigan have trusted House Republicans to lead for six terms in a row because we deliver results on the most important issues time and time again," said Wentworth, a third-term lawmaker and former military police officer in the U.S. Army.

"We will make the most of that opportunity to help the Legislature deliver results and serve our local communities," he said.

Wentworth said he was scheduled to meet with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and looked forward to working with the Democratic governor, who has clashed frequently with GOP leadership in House and Senate over the past two years over a gas tax for road improvements, the future of a utility tunnel in the Straits of Mackinac and wide-ranging COVID-19 policies.

The Republican caucus will develop policy priorities in the coming weeks, but Wentworth noted ethics reform and health care access likely would be included in the list. He also said the caucus was committed to helping people and businesses struggling with financial concerns in the wake of the pandemic.

When asked about his willingness to coordinate with the Michigan State Capitol Commission to restrict firearms inside the Capitol, Wentworth noted that Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, were working on the issue.

"I'm looking forward to getting caught up on that and figure out what the compromise or what they're looking at with the Capitol Commission," Wentworth said, noting he had great respect for Second Amendment rights.

A small business owner and founder of a K-12 summer learning and retention business, Lasinski said the Democratic caucus was disappointed in Tuesday's results after Democrats failed to flip key state House seats and gain control of the chamber.

"We're looking to the future," Lasinski said. "And what we know is we're going to come together as a caucus and work to build the agenda to reach across the aisle and to work with the governor to ensure that the policies that people of the state of Michigan need to succeed are put in place."

Lasinski hopes to focus on pandemic response, infrastructure and education in the coming session.

Wentworth and Lasinski had differing answers when asked how House Republicans kept the majority in 2018 and 2020 while the top of the ticket went to Democrats.

Wentworth attributed the phenomena to the "representatives who truly represent their districts and the people of Michigan."

"That's why they keep sending us back to the House," he said. "We are the people's chamber, and their voice is being heard by our leadership."

Lasinski said there was still a lot of "unpacking" to do to better understand the results. But she largely attributed the GOP House majority to the 10-year-old districts drawn under Republican control in 2011, even though two Democratic incumbent lawmakers lost their seats to Republicans on Tuesday.

The districts are set to be redrawn before the 2022 election, but this time by an Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission instead of the party in control.

The Republican majority, she said, can be attributed to "how well those maps were drawn to withstand a statewide preference for a Democratic president, a Democratic governor, every Democratic statewide elected office, a democratic senator, a Democratic state Supreme Court."

Rep. Yousef Rabhi, D-Ann Arbor, will retain his position as Democratic floor leader.

The House Republican caucus elected Rep. Pam Hornberger of Chesterfield Township as speaker pro-tem; Rep. Ben Frederick of Owosso as majority flood leader; Rep. Andrea Schroeder of Clarkston as majority whip; Rep. Matt Hall of Marshall as caucus chair; and Rep.-elect Andrew Beeler of Fort Gratiot as caucus vice chair.

