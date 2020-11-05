When will we know? Where ballot counting stands in key states

Wire reports

ON THE BRINK: Joe Biden needs to clinch just one more battleground state to defeat President Donald Trump. Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada have been too close to call. The Democrat already has won the fiercely contested prizes of Michigan and Wisconsin. Two days after Election Day, neither candidate has amassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. But Biden’s victories in the Great Lakes states have him at 264, meaning he is one battleground state away from becoming president-elect.

TRUMP TALK: In an extraordinary statement by an incumbent president, on Thursday morning Trump in a tweet said only: “STOP THE COUNT!”

Elections are run by individual state, county and local governments. Trump’s public comments have no impact on the tallying of votes across the country.

COUNTS CONTINUE: It was unclear when a national winner would be determined. States have said they will provide updates Thursday. In Arizona, which the AP has called for Biden but not all outlets have, the secretary of state, Katie Hobbs, said today just under 450,000 ballots are left to count, with about 300,000 of those coming from the state’s most populous area, Maricopa County. Hobbs, in an interview on NBC, said she did not yet have an estimate about how long it would take to count the remaining votes but hopes to have an update later on Thursday.

NEVADA, PENNSYLVANIA, GEORGIA and NORTH CAROLINA:

Nevada: Biden has retained a narrow lead of less than 8,000 votes as ballots continue to be counted. With tens of thousands of votes outstanding, the final tally may not be imminent. The state allows mail-in ballots that were post-marked by Election Day and received as late as Nov. 10, drawing out the potential timeline. It also allows ballots with errors to be “cured” as late as Nov. 12 and certified as late as Nov. 16. The Clark County registrar of voters, Joe Gloria, said he would reveal how many votes remain to be counted today, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.

Pennsylvania: Trump was leading Biden 3,224,118 to 3,088,414, according to the AP this morning, but more than 1 million mail-in ballots remained to be counted and most of those were expected to favor Biden because Democrats dominated the requests for them. “The overwhelming majority of ballots will be counted by Friday, and at this point it looks like significantly sooner than that,” Kathy Boockvar, the secretary of the Commonwealth, said Wednesday night on CNN.

Georgia: With Biden trailing Trump by about 20,000 votes, the state had less than 65,000 ballots yet uncounted as of Thursday morning, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to local media. The largest numbers were in Fulton and DeKalb counties, both of which are in the Atlanta area and lean Democratic. Raffensperger said early Thursday that he expects results by noon today.

North Carolina: Elections officials were working through the remaining ballots and would continue to process and count those delivered by the Postal Service through Nov. 12, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. The race is too early to call with up to 116,000 mail ballots left to count, as well as the potential of thousands of provisional ballots. The state board had extended the deadline for absentee ballots to be received at local election offices to Nov. 12 as part of a consent decree in a state lawsuit by voting rights advocates. Counties have scheduled meetings for Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 to tally the results from their outstanding absentee and provisional ballots after they conduct audits and other procedural checks. Due to public notice requirements under state law, those meetings can’t be moved earlier. The state Board of Elections will provide a final and official count that will be certified at a Nov. 24 meeting.

TRUMP SUES: Trump’s campaign put into action the legal strategy the president had signaled for weeks: attacking the integrity of the voting process in states where the result could mean his defeat. Democrats scoffed at the legal challenges in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. The filings demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted, and raise absentee ballot concerns. The flurry of court action did not seem obviously destined to impact the election’s outcome.

Associated Press and Bloomberg contributed