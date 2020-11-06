Georgia officials: Expect need for a vote recount

Bloomberg

Georgia elections officials are expecting to need a recount in the presidential race, with Biden and Trump separated by about 1,500 votes out of 4.9 million cast as of 11:25 a.m. New York time.

“With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters Friday morning.

State law permits a candidate to request a recount when the margin is within one-half of a percentage point. As of 11:25, Biden had 49.40% of the vote to Trump’s 49.37%, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.

Each county will have to certify its results, followed by an audit, before any recount. The process could take a while. Gabriel Sterling, the state’s voting systems implementation manager, said Georgia should know who won its presidential race by the end of November.

Complicating matters is an extraordinarily large number of absentee mail-in ballots and some potential outstanding ballots mailed in by the military and overseas residents. Ordinarily, the state sees only about 5% ballots sent by mail, but this election the number was almost one-third, Sterling said.

As of 10:30 a.m., counties still had yet to count 4,169 mail-in ballots, with the largest number, about 3,500, in Gwinnett County in the Atlanta area. Also, an unknown number of ballots cast by military members and Americans abroad were uncounted. People requested just under 8,900 such ballots, but it was unclear how many people had sent them in. The state is required to count them as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday and arrive by the end of Friday. – Mike Sasso