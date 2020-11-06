Group protests election at Detroit's TCF Center

Detroit — Throngs of protesters Friday have gathered again outside the TCF Center in downtown Detroit where absentee ballots from Tuesday's presidential election had been counted.

Detroit police are on the scene once more as well. Police officers had already towed at least one vehicle that belonged to a man who was among the demonstrators, the driver of the Trump Unity Bridge. The man was later taken into police custody.

"We watched for four years while our cities burned and they rioted," said Audra Johnson. "But they're bothering us for not using turn signals and they yelled at me for jay-walking."

Detroit Police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the department, said the vehicle was towed for violating traffic rules.

“He was blocking traffic and playing loud music yesterday, and we gave him a warning," she said. "He was doing the same thing today so we investigated him and found he had an outstanding warrant out of (Canton Township) for disturbing the peace, so he was being arrested for that, and his vehicle was impounded.”

State police have blocked off Southbound M-10 coming into Detroit.

Other than that, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said the protest has been uneventful so far.

"There have been no issues," he told The News while standing near the demonstration. "The group is probably half the size it was a half-hour ago."

He said a couple of counter-protestors were at the location and tried to agitate others, but police stopped them.

"Otherwise, it has been uneventful," the chief said. "In fact, a number of people have come up to officers and thanked them for keeping them safe and the city safe."

It appears hundreds of protesters have gathered and the crowd is dotted with Trump flags and various signs. One read, "Disobedience to tyrants is obedience to God," while others read "Trump 2020."

Some people were chanting "Stop the steal!"

Shortly before 1 p.m. a group of about a dozen counter protesters arrived and began chanting "No more years!" and "(Expletive) Trump and (expletive) the Proud Boys" through a megaphone. Another chant that could be heard was "Trump got COVID."

Police put up a construction barrier to keep those protesters apart from the other group.

One woman at the protest who identified herself as Mary said she drove all the way from Grand Rapids to attend the demonstration.

"We need to stand up for what happened," she told The Detroit News. "The Dems are stealing the election. I want my children and my grandchildren to have a future."

She said she thinks people who support President Trump will take the country back by standing up for themselves and not being silent. She also said she thinks the president will prevail in the courts because "the fraud runs deeper than can be imagined."

Questionable claims about Michigan's election are flooding social media and perpetuated by the president himself, but there is very little evidence at this point to back any of them up.

The demonstration comes a day after protesters faced off against each other outside of the convention center.

On Wednesday, some Republican and Democrat poll challengers were barred from entering the room where Detroit ballots were being counted because both parties had surpassed the mandated maximum of 134 challengers with more than 200 each.

Other protesters and poll watchers who have gathered outside the center since Wednesday also have, without evidence, made accusations of voting fraud and questioned how ballots were being tabulated.

Biden was declared the winner of Michigan's 16 electoral votes on Wednesday.