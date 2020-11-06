Pennsylvania senator challenges Trump’s claims

Josh Wingrove

Bloomberg

Senator Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, said Friday there was no evidence to substantiate Trump’s claims of widespread fraud as his state continues to count ballots three days after the election.

“I saw the president’s speech last night and it was very hard to watch,” Toomey said on NBC’s “Today” show. “The president’s allegations of large-scale fraud and theft of the election are just not substantiated. I’m not aware of any significant wrongdoing here.”

Speaking at the White House Thursday night, Trump alleged the election is being stolen from him, despite no evidence of widespread voting irregularities.

Trump’s steadily shrinking lead over Biden in Pennsylvania was down to 18,042 votes, with more than 163,000 mail-in ballots left to be counted, according to the Associated Press. A win in Pennsylvania would give Biden the electoral votes he needs to clinch the presidency, assuming unofficial results in other states hold up.

Toomey said the president “still has a very narrow path by which he can win” in Pennsylvania.