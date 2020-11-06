Why some Michigan election conspiracy theories don't add up

Questionable claims about Michigan's election are flooding social media, but there is very little evidence at this point to back any of them up.

Here's a look at some of the claims and the facts surrounding them:

Dubious claim 1: Widespread fraud swung the election

Any claim that there would be enough fraud in Tuesday's election to swing the presidential race in Michigan is dubious because of the sheer volume of votes it would take.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Democrat Joe Biden led President Donald Trump 50.6%-47.9%, which is a lead of nearly 3 percentage points or 146,000 votes. It is nearly 14 times the number of votes the Republican president won Michigan by four years ago. The margin is also more than Trump won Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin combined by in 2016.

The president's claims have focused heavily on Detroit, Michigan's largest city. However, 250,138 votes were cast in the city in Tuesday's election. The 146,000-vote statewide margin represents nearly 60% of the total votes cast in Detroit.

Likewise, Detroit's turnout increased by a mere 2,000 votes from 2016. On the Thursday before Election Day, Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey predicted turnout would only increase to 50% from 48.6% in 2016. "But that's not enough, Detroit," the Democratic clerk said at a news conference last week. The city's turnout finished at 49.6%.

Trump performed better in Detroit this year than he did four years ago. His percentage of votes went from 3% to 5%, and the president received almost 5,000 more votes than four years ago, according to the city's unofficial results.

Michigan also has election procedures in place to prevent widespread fraud, including bipartisan boards of canvassers that examine and confirm results in each county.

Dubious Claim 2: Many dead people voted

Michigan has systems in place to prevent someone from casting a deceased person's ballot and a record of identifying votes from those who have died.

One of the steps in tabulating absentee votes is checking whether the signature on the absentee ballot application matches the signature in the qualified voter file. Later, the signature is matched again when an individual submits his or her actual ballot.

In the November 2016 presidential election, Michigan caught and rejected 1,782 absentee ballots because the voter had died in an election. In the August 2020 primary, 846 ballots were not accepted because the voter was dead, according to the Michigan Secretary of State's office.

A statewide audit released in 2017 — when Michigan had a Republican secretary of state, Ruth Johnson — found that 31 residents appeared to vote twice in the November 2016 presidential election, once by absentee ballot and once in person.

In total, 4.8 million votes were cast in that election.

Dubious Claim 3: Postmarks were changed in Traverse City

The conservative group Project Veritas claimed that a U.S. Postal Service "insider" in Traverse City told them that postmarks were "fraudulently" changed to show absentee ballots were received by Election Day when they weren't.

The problem with this claim is that the postmark — the date a piece of mail is received by the Postal Service — doesn't matter in Michigan regarding whether a ballot would qualify.

"Fact check: Michigan’s election clerks count valid ballots that they received at their offices or in their official ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots received thereafter, regardless of the postmark, are not counted," the Michigan Department of State tweeted earlier this week.

Dubious claim 4: Changing vote totals point to fraud

On Thursday, the president falsely claimed that he had "won" Michigan at some point on Election Night before tallies changed and Biden took the lead.

Trump had never won Michigan.

Because of a record turnout and the pandemic's prompting more people to vote by absentee ballot, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had predicted it could take until Thursday or Friday for election workers to finish counting all of the votes. In a normal election, it might take until some time on Wednesday to complete the results.

Elections experts had said for weeks that Trump would likely perform better in early totals than he would in later totals. That's because more Democrats or Biden supporters chose to vote by absentee ballots, which generally take longer to count because of the extra processing and verification steps involved. More Republicans chose to vote on Election Day, which meant their votes would be processed quicker.

In a September poll of Michigan voters by The Detroit News and WDIV-TV, those planning to vote absentee favored Biden by 43 percentage points, 68%-25%. Those planning to vote on Election Day favored Trump 55%-31%.

The president has repeatedly questioned mail-in voting, which likely caused more of his supporters to vote in person. In September, pollster Richard Czuba, founder of the Lansing-based Glengariff Group, predicted the tallies would swing as Election Night wore on.

"In this era when everyone is sowing division over the trustworthiness of ballots, I think it's important for Michigan voters to have a very clear sense ...," he said at the time. "Let's not rush to decisions on Election Night knowing that all of these votes have to get counted."

Claim 5: The mysterious wagon

A conservative website claimed it obtained a video from "a poll watcher in Detroit" that showed "wagons, suitcases and coolers moving in and out of a vote-counting center during the early morning" after the election.

But Detroit area WXYZ-TV investigative reporter Ross Jones said the man featured in the video who was wheeling equipment into the TCF Center was actually his photographer.

"He was bringing down equipment for our 12-hour shift," tweeted Jones, who later called the conservative website's report "absolute garbage."

As to claims of other batches of ballots being delivered to TCF Center, it's likely that ballots were delivered there because it's where absentee ballots from across Detroit were counted.

Staff Writer Beth LeBlanc contributed.

cmauger@detroitnews.com