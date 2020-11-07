Activists, everyday Detroiters hail Biden's victory

Oralandar Brand-Williams

The Detroit News

Members of activist group Detroit Will Breathe and city residents celebrated Joe Biden's election to the presidency Saturday.

It was a festive atmosphere Saturday afternoon at Detroit Will Breathe's rally at the Detroit Department of Elecions. Music blared while people hoisted signs reading "Ya Fired Donald" and "Voters Decided."

The group has been marching daily since the May 25 killing of George Floyd.

After the news broke Saturday morning that Biden had secured the necessary 270 Electoral College votes, Michael Wallace of Detroit said it will be a challenge to bring the nation together but he believes Biden can do it.

"Go Joe! Go Joe!" Wallace said.

Neariyah Izraayl said he believed all along Biden that would pull it off. Now he says Biden has to build the trust of those who didn't vote for him.

His wife, Makeeta Izraayl, said she felt good about Biden's win and was confident he would succeed. "He's going to do what he said he would," she said.