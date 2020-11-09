Giuliani’s press conference keeps making news

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Bloomberg

The press conference that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani held in Philadelphia on Saturday just the Associated Press and networks were declaring President-elect Joe Biden the election winner, has already drawn the wrong kind of attention for its unusual location.

But the event at Four Seasons Total Landscaping got more negative press Monday, as one of the people Guiliani cited as a witness to voting irregularities turned out to be a sex offender who has repeatedly run for office unsuccessfully in New Jersey, according to Politico.

Daryl Brooks spoke at the Saturday press conference, alleging he was a Republican poll watcher in Philadelphia who was prevented from doing his job effectively.

A perennial candidate and local activist in Trenton, Brooks spent time in prison after exposing himself to two young girls in 1998, according to the Times of Trenton.