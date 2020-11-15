Gov. Whitmer expected to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Sunday

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce new restrictions Sunday to combat the spread of COVID-19 as the state experiences surges in cases of the virus.

A press briefing will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Whitmer's office. The governor is expected to announce new COVID-19 policies, according to two sources with knowledge of the discussions.

Michigan shattered its weekly COVID-19 case record last week with a total of 44,019 cases reported, the fifth consecutive record week.

"Unfortunately, this is a continuation of the very concerning spike in cases, deaths and hospitalizations," said Bob Wheaton, spokesman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, on Friday.

About 3,220 adults were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 on Friday, compared with 999 COVID inpatients a month ago on Oct. 13, according to state data.

Michigan reported its first cases of the coronavirus on March 10. The virus initially peaked here in April before a second surge hit in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, said the state was at a "tipping point" in its fight against the virus.

Staff Writer Sarah Rahal contributed.

