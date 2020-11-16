Rep. Walberg reports that he's tested positive for coronavirus

Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg revealed Monday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Walberg of Tipton is the second member of Michigan's delegation to publicly disclose his diagnosis with the virus. U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, tested positive in October.

“I received news yesterday that I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild, and I remain in good spirits," Walberg said in a statement.

"It has been more than a week since I have attended a public event. In conjunction with health officials, my office and I are in the process of reaching out to individuals I had contact with before my self-isolation began."

Members of Congress are set to return to Washington this week for the first time since before the election. Walberg pledged to continue serving his constituents from home as he recovers. "I am appreciative of people’s prayers and well-wishes," he said.

Walberg praised the "heroic" work of health care professionals and frontline workers.

"As we enter the winter months, I encourage everyone to remain vigilant and adhere to public health guidelines to combat this virus," Walberg said.

mburke@detroitnews.com