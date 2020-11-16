Trump bureaucrat blocking Biden transition team is job hunting

Dave Goldiner

New York Daily News

The obscure political appointee of President Donald Trump who is blocking President-elect Joe Biden from launching his transition is reportedly looking for a new job once the new president takes office.

Emily Murphy, administrator for the General Services Administration, apparently sees the writing on the wall, despite her effort to curry favor with Trump by denying the reality of Biden’s win.

ABC News reported Monday that Murphy has privately sent messages to acquaintances enquiring about job opportunities in 2021.

Needless to say, the little-known bureaucrat will only need a new gig because Biden is going to be taking over the White House in January, the same reality she is actively seeking to deny at the same time.

Murphy has the formal power to decide – or “ascertain” in bureaucratic language – that the election is done and dusted.

That announcement effectively allows the winning candidate’s team to start talks with career staff at federal agencies and to gain access to internal government information including national security matters and plans to fight the coronavirus.

All of that is on hold because Murphy claims the results are still unclear, a falsehood promoted by Trump and his followers.

A GSA spokesperson denied that Murphy was looking for a job, but acknowledged that officials often consider future opportunities at the end of any presidential term.

Biden won states worth 306 electoral votes to unseat Trump. The Democratic president-elect leads Trump by about 5.6 million votes overall.