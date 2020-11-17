Restaurants sue to overturn Michigan's indoor dining ban

Michigan restaurants and hospitality groups have sued in federal court against the state of Michigan for a Sunday order shuttering indoor dining at restaurants and bars for the next three weeks to curb COVID-19 infections.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Michigan's Western District contends the Whitmer administration violated the businesses' right to equal protection under the law, the right to due process and the commerce clause reserving interstate and foreign commerce regulation to Congress.

The suit also argued the state Department of Health and Human Services' order violates the state Constitution's separation of powers and non-delegation clauses. It asked the court to deem the order an "unconstitutional taking" under the U.S. and state constitutions.

"Plaintiffs have shown themselves highly capable of following the comprehensive protocols that have been in place for several months, and there is no reason in-person dining should be entirely prohibited now, especially while the Nov. 15 order permits other businesses to have clientele indoors and on premises," the lawsuit said.

The suit asks for a preliminary and permanent injunction that would allow restaurants to continue indoor dining while complying with health and safety protocols.

The suit was filed by the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association, Detroit-based Heirloom Hospitality Group, LLC, HIH Inc. and Hudsonville-based Suburban Inns.

Heirloom owns and operates three Detroit-area restaurants, including Townhouse Birmingham, Townhouse Detroit and Prime and Proper.

"While Heirloom survived the first shutdown by providing contactless delivery, prepared meals and meal kits for months, it will be economically gutted and may not survive a second shutdown," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit was filed "as the last available option" to stop an order that goes into effect Wednesday that would devastate the restaurant industry and its employees, said Justin Winslow, president and CEO for the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association. The association estimated about 40% of restaurants will close, some temporarily, if the indoor dining ban goes into effect.

The association made "good faith efforts" to work with the state health department to mitigate risk and remain open, including reducing capacity to 25% and putting in place a 10 p.m. curfew , he said.

"We are hopeful for a swift and decisive victory in court so restaurant operators may return to what we know they do best — adding value to our lives and our economy by providing a great meal and exceptional hospitality in a safe, socially distanced, sanitized and regulated environment," Winslow said.

The Western District of Michigan has five judges, all of whom were appointed by Republican presidents.

The restaurant industry has argued in recent months that comparatively few COVID-19 outbreaks can be traced back to restaurants. In recent data, restaurants accounted for 4.3% of total outbreaks statewide.

The lawsuit is at least the fourth to challenge the new epidemic orders issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Two suits filed by Christian schools and one by a West Michigan chiropractor have not yet seen success in court.

The state health department began issuing epidemic orders in October after the Michigan Supreme Court overturned a key law underpinning Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's emergency authority and overturning her executive orders issued past April 30.

Michigan's high court considered the case after Western District U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney asked the justices to clarify the state law underpinning Whitmer's powers. Maloney, an appointee of Republican former President George W. Bush, has been assigned the two challenges brought by Christian schools against the epidemic orders.

