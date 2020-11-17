Wayne Co. canvassers deadlock on certifying Nov. 3 election results

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers deadlocked 2-2 Tuesday along party lines on whether the county's Nov. 3 election results should be certified as at least four state and federal lawsuits sought to stop the process.

The decision came after a number of absentee ballot poll books in Detroit were found to be out of balance, a situation that did not stop the same board from certifying the results in the August primary or the county's November 2016 general election results.

A county board that fails to canvass within 14 days after the election must give all of its documentation to the Secretary of State's office and Board of State Canvassers, which then has 10 days to complete the work, canvass and certify the results, according to the board’s canvassing manual.

Wayne County must pay for the state canvassing work, according to board guidance.

Board Vice Chairman Jonathan Kinloch, a Democrat, called the decision by the two Republican members "reckless and irresponsible."

Chairwoman Monica Palmer, a Republican, defended the decision.

"Based on what I saw and went through in poll books in this canvass, I believe that we do not have complete and accurate information in those poll books," she said.

When Kinloch protested that additional county tax money is being spent on the ongoing canvass, Palmer said she would be open to certifying much of Wayne County with the exception of Detroit.

The campaign of President Donald Trump has been looking to discredit the results in Wayne County by questioning how the absentee ballots were counted at the TCF Center in Detroit. But lawsuits by the Trump campaign and his allies in state and federal court have failed to gain traction as judges have said the witnesses and affidavits cited in the suits have been refuted or failed to provide corroborating evidence of widespread fraud.

At least four lawsuits in Michigan sought to stop the canvassing of results in Wayne County based on allegations of barriers to Republican poll challengers and ballot counting irregularities. None of the lawsuits have been successful in attaining immediate halts to the process. The claims in the suits have been rebutted by Detroit officials, former Michigan Bureau of Elections Director Chris Thomas and Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office.

The board meeting was delayed more than an hour and a half as the four canvassers awaited further documents on the canvassing process and attempted to accommodate hundreds of people seeking to participate in the meeting.

The meeting room was capped at about 35 people — including staff and members of the public — and the Zoom call was unable to accommodate all participants, even after capacity was expanded from 100 to more than 300 individuals.

The county's election results will move the Michigan Board of State Canvassers, which is scheduled to meet Wednesday morning to get an update on the canvassing process and is expected to consider the question of certification of Michigan's results on Monday.

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers started its examination of vote tallies in Wayne County on Nov. 5.

The board is tasked with overseeing Wayne County staff as they review and authenticate documents produced during the tabulation of results on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4. The board then certifies the results by signing off on the canvassing process and announcing the final vote totals in Wayne County.

County canvassing boards have 14 days from the start of the canvassing process to certify their results.

The board's two Republican lawmakers were present during the absentee ballot counting process at TCF Center in Detroit.

Palmer said part of the reason she observed the process was because of some of the problems identified during the canvassing of the August primary.

In August, 72% of Detroit's poll books were found to be out of balance, a condition that precluded them from being used if a recount were requested. The issues prompted the state to send in additional help ahead of the general election, including veteran state elections official Thomas.

Detroit had problems with precinct count mismatches in the November 2016 election. Election officials couldn’t reconcile vote totals for 59% of precincts in the city during a countywide canvass of vote results with most of the issues involving too many votes.

Those votes couldn't be recounted when Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein demanded a statewide recount following Donald Trump's initial 13,000-vote victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton in Michigan. A recount was started but stopped and nullified by the courts when Stein was ruled ineligible for a recount request because she had no chance at victory.

The results eventually were certified as a 10,704-vote victory for Trump.

