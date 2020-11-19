Top GOP state lawmakers set to visit White House amid election fight

Lansing — The top two leaders in the Republican-controlled Michigan Legislature are expected to visit the White House Friday, according to a source with knowledge of the plans.

The visits by Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, will come as a legal fight plays out in the battleground state with President Donald Trump attempting to challenge the results of the Nov. 3 election.

Democrat Joe Biden won Michigan 51%-48% or by 154,000 votes, according to the current unofficial results. All 83 counties have approved their tallies, according to the Department of State. And the Board of State Canvassers is scheduled to meet Monday to consider statewide certification.

But Trump's campaign suggested in a Thursday statement the Wayne County Board of Canvassers didn't certify the results in Michigan's largest county. Two Republican members of the Wayne County canvassers agreed to certify the results on Tuesday night but have since signed affidavits saying they regretted their votes and would like to rescind them.

"This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted," Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, said in a statement.

Trump tried to contact the Republican Wayne County canvassers on Tuesday night to express gratitude for their support, the Associated Press reported, citing an individual familiar with the matter.

On Nov. 6, three days after the election, Michigan legislative leaders announced they would convene committee hearings to examine the integrity of the state's election. The House and Senate oversight committees are scheduled to hold their second meeting on the matter Thursday afternoon.

As it stands, Republicans have not uncovered evidence that would suggest widespread voter fraud and throw the results into question. Biden won Michigan by 14 times the number of votes Trump won the state by four years earlier.

Shirkey told The Detroit News on Tuesday that he doesn't expect the results of the state's presidential race to change as lawmakers examine the voting process. "Elections have consequences," he said.

Biden is in the lead, Chatfield acknowledged Wednesday.

"But President Trump is still the president of the United States and he's not conceded this election. And my job is to investigate reports of fraud and reports of irregularities," Chatfield said. "That's what we are going to do. When the time comes for there to be a concession, then I am sure that will happen. ... But we're not there right now."

Staff Writer Riley Beggin contributed.