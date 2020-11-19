Trump campaign drops lawsuit, arguing Wayne County didn't certify election results

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign withdrew its federal lawsuit challenging Michigan's election results Thursday morning, saying it already achieved its goals when the Wayne County Board of Canvassers initially refused to certify the election — even though the board later approved them.

"This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted," Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, said in a statement.

Two Republican members of the Wayne County canvassers agreed to certify the results on Tuesday, but have signed affidavits saying they regret their votes and would like to rescind them. Board Democrats argue that the results have already been approved and that it's not possible to backtrack.

Michigan law gives county canvassers 14 days to certify their election results, a deadline that ended on Tuesday night.

The lawsuit in the Western District of Michigan federal court contended that GOP poll challengers were harassed and excluded from the absentee ballot counting center at TCF Center in Detroit on Election Day. It also alleged numerous ballot counting irregularities that state and city officials deny, arguing the suit is based on a lack of understanding of the absent voter counting process.

Attorneys for the Trump campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

On Wednesday, two Michigan Republican voters who asked the same federal court to stop the state from certifying the November election results also voluntarily dropped their lawsuit.

Angelic Johnson of Macomb County and Sarah Stoddard of Wayne County initially filed suit on Sunday, alleging voter fraud at the TCF Center and elsewhere on Election Day.

Their claims were similar to those in other unsuccessful lawsuits filed in Michigan since the election. However, they made some new claims, including allegations that the Democratic Party was allowed to campaign within 100 feet of polling places and that the city of Detroit didn't properly secure certain ballot drop boxes.

Robert Muise, an attorney for the plaintiffs with the American Freedom Law Center, said they decided to drop the case because there's a similar case in the same court assigned to the same judge — the Trump campaign lawsuit that was dropped Thursday morning.

"We made the strategic decision it was best to use our resources in another battle, which we are working on right now," Muise told The Detroit News Thursday, but declined to say more about what it is.

Johnson and Stoddard had asked the court to declare Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's decision to send out absentee ballot applications to Michigan voters illegal; appoint a special master to investigate fraud claims in Wayne County; and stop the state from making Michigan's election results official until an independent audit could be conducted.

