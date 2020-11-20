Biden adviser: Michigan lawmakers can't intervene in presidential result

Bob Bauer, a legal adviser for President-elect Joe Biden's campaign, said Friday it's "not possible" for the Republican-controlled Michigan Legislature to redirect the state's electoral votes to President Donald Trump.

During a briefing for Biden's campaign, Bauer blasted the Republican president for holding a meeting with the Republican leaders of the Michigan House and Senate on Friday afternoon as the state prepares to certify its election results as early as Monday.

"It's an abuse of office," Bauer told reporters. "It's an open attempt to intimidate election officials. It's absolutely appalling."

Bauer served as White House counsel under former President Barack Obama. The former vice president won Michigan 51%-48% or by 154,000 votes on Nov. 3, according to results that have been certified by all 83 counties.

However, Trump's campaign is claiming that there are enough "illegitimate ballots" in the state to swing the results, but the campaign hasn't provided evidence that would suggest the type of widespread fraud it's alleging. And a Wayne County judge has labeled the campaign's claims "not credible."

The Board of State Canvassers, which features two Republicans and two Democrats, is scheduled to meet Monday to discuss the certified county results and possibly vote on certifying the statewide election results, a key procedural step.

Amid all of the developments, House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering; Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, and other Michigan lawmakers are expected to meet Friday afternoon with Trump in Washington, D.C.

The president will not be successful in attempts to change the election's results, Bauer said.

"The popular vote governs," he said of Michigan. "That was the system in place on Nov. 3 and that is the system that is going to produce the slate of Biden-Harris electors."

Trying to change the fact is "not possible" and "not legal," Bauer said. It "cannot happen," he added. Likewise, Bauer said any attempt to delay the certification of Michigan's votes would ultimately not be successful.

"State law provides deadlines for votes to be certified and those deadlines are enforceable," he said.

The deadlines fall before Dec. 14, when the Electoral College meets.

“The attempt to delay may be undertaken but it won't be successful," Bauerhe said.

Norm Shinkle, a Republican member of the Board of State Canvassers, has said he anticipates making a motion next week for some kind of audit of the Nov. 3 election.

“We’ve got to dig deeper on the core issues here,” Shinkle said. “We have to have an audit. The question is: How do you define that?

“I’m very much inclined to find out what happened for the sake of future elections in Michigan."

