GOP canvasser Palmer: Certification vote depended on audit guarantee

Farmington Hills — Wayne County Canvasser Monica Palmer defended her actions Friday amid intense scrutiny over her decision to decline certification, then certify and then attempt to rescind her vote on the final certification of roughly 878,000 votes in Michigan's largest county.

Her comments come three days after the Wayne County Board of Canvassers deadlocked and then certified the county's Nov. 3 election results during a six-hour public meeting that included allegations of racism directed toward the Republican canvassers.

A day later, Palmer and fellow Republican canvasser William Hartmann signed affidavits saying they regretted their decisions.

"My intent with my no vote was to make sure that we got the answers so the voters of the Detroit would get recountable precincts," Palmer said Friday, referring to about 70% of Detroit absentee counting board poll books found to be out of balance. "It has nothing to do with Black or white.

"If the Board of Canvassers doesn’t have the discretion to say yes or no, why do we even have a board of canvassers?" she said.

Palmer said her decision to certify the vote was based on the understanding that there would be an independent audit prior to state certification to determine why poll books were out of balance again. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons have said there are legal and election security reasons why audits aren't done until after the votes are certified.

Palmer said she left Tuesday meeting prior to physically signing the final statement of votes that were certified. As she was leaving, President Donald Trump called out of a "genuine concern for my safety."

She summarized the contents of the call with Trump as "Thank you for your service. I’m glad you're safe. Have a good night.”

Palmer said she has since received threatening messages that she forwarded to Grosse Pointe Woods police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. She said some of the insults involve her daughter.

"Not only has my home and my family been threatened, my employer has been threatened," Palmer said. "There are businesses that I shared a Tweet months ago for a giveaway for a wedding dress. That bridal shop is being harassed and threatened at this point. Where does it end?"

In her Wednesday night affidavit, Palmer said her vote was a result of bullying during public comment period and an agreed upon audit that both she and Hartmann believed Benson would renege on.

Benson said Thursday she planned to conduct several audits after the certification of results, including one in Wayne County. But she said by law the audits are required to be done following statewide certification, not before.

But Palmer said Friday the audit they were looking for was one conducted prior to state certification.

Tuesday's meeting included more than two hours of public comment in which residents accused Palmer and Hartmann of racism for attempting to decline certification of Detroit, which has an almost 80% African-American population.

Commenters also told the canvassers their children would be marked by their decision, speculated on which school Palmer's child went to and indicated both canvassers would go to hell for their decision.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com