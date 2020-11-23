Dueling protesters gather ahead of Michigan's election certification vote

Lansing — Protesters have gathered in downtown Lansing outside the state Capitol and the Richard H. Austin building, where Michigan's Board of State Canvassers is expected to meet at 1 p.m. and consider certifying the Nov. 3 election results.

The two sets of protesters have contrary demands: Some seek a delay to certification to allow time to investigate purported "irregularities" in Detroit's ballot counting process while others are demanding the certification of results for all of Michigan's 83 counties.

"The election results for this state need to be scrutinized and audited," said Dan Boyer of Brownstown Township as he gathered with a group of "Stop the Steal" protesters near the Austin building.

Wayne County became "ground zero" for allegations of fraud after the election and, as a county resident, Boyer argued the allegations carry some weight. Detroit elections officials refuted claims of ballot irregularities there and a Wayne County judge earlier this week said the claims lacked credibility.

Election officials said mismatching tallies among 70% of the absentee ballot counting boards amounted to a few hundred votes out of more than 780,000 cast.

"You can’t blow it off," Boyer said. "What is was needs to be determined, and that’s why I’m here.”

For Robbie Daily of Port Huron, the gap between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden among absentee voters was subject for suspicion. Biden leads 51%-48% or by 154,000 votes.

"When it came to the absentee, he was like double, triple what he got in person," Daily said. "Something’s wrong here. ... I wouldn't certify that election, no way."

Pollsters anticipated absentee voters would lean left or vote for Biden based on pre-Election Day polling and warnings from Trump against mail-in voting.

"But not that much, not that much more," Daily said of Biden's absentee lead.

A couple blocks away, Jim Ward of DeWitt gathered with a small group of protesters urging the Board of State Canvassers to certify. Canvassers should "do their job," he said.

"I just can’t understand the amount of insanity that is going on with this stuff," Ward said. "Our democracy is in danger and we’ve got to do something.”

Christine Ingles of Novi expressed concern that the ongoing upheaval over the Nov. 3 election would undermine the state's trust in the election system.

"Canvassers should do their job and certify an election that was fairly fought and not continue with the fantasies coming out of Washington," Ingles said.

At the start of the Board of State Canvassers' meeting, dozens of vehicles drove in a caravan around the Capitol while honking their horns and sporting signs that urged certification of the Nov. 3 election.

The state certification process is under extreme scrutiny this year as the national and state Republican parties have asked the bipartisan board to delay by as much as two weeks to allow for an audit of results. Such a delay would take Michigan to the cusp of Dec. 8, the "safe harbor" deadline in federal law that requires states to choose electors to ensure their acceptance by Congress.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and other election officials have said an audit cannot be completed ahead of certification of Michigan's Nov. 3 results.

When canvassers certify the results, the candidate with the most votes will win Michigan's 16 Electoral College votes, which will be cast Dec. 14.

Still, GOP canvasser Norm Shinkle has suggested he'd consider moving for a delay or requesting an audit that would be contingent on certification.

Under Michigan law, the board must begin the state certification process within 20 days after the election (which this year is Monday, Nov. 23) and wrap it up within 40 days of the election (Dec. 13).

