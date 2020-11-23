GOP canvasser indicates board has 'duty' to certify Michigan's election results

Lansing — A key Republican member of the Board of State Canvassers acknowledged Monday afternoon that the board has a "duty" to certify Michigan election results based on county returns as the panel opened a pivotal meeting.

Twenty days after the Nov. 3 election, the board convened just after 1 p.m. Monday to decide whether to cement President-elect Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory in the state or boost President Donald Trump's push to question it.

The canvassers, two Democrats and two Republicans, have already been presented with the certified results from all 83 Michigan counties to review. Staff from the state Bureau of Elections has recommended that they certify the results and make them official.

All eyes are on the two Republican members of the board, Norm Shinkle and Aaron Van Langevelde, as the Democratic members are expected to vote to certify the results.

At the beginning of Monday's meeting Monday, Democratic member Julie Matuzak motioned to certify the election results, but Van Langevelde said he wanted to hear public comment first. But he acknowledged that the board has a duty to eventually vote on certifying the tallies.

"I think that the board's duty today is very important. We have a duty to certify this election based on the returns," Van Langevelde said. "That is very clear. And we are limited to these returns. And I'm not going to argue that we're not.

"But I still think that people who signed up to speak today should have the chance to speak before we act on the motion."

The first public comment came from Chris Thomas, who served more than three decades as Michigan's elections director before retiring in 2017. Thomas helped Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey during the November election as a senior adviser.

"Am I correct in saying we’re not a court here, we don’t have judicial power, we don’t have the authority to conduct a trial on whether or not election fraud occurred?" Van Langevelde asked Thomas

“You are correct,” Thomas replied.

"You’re not a body to investigate fraud," the former elections director added. "You don’t have the tools to do that. The statute doesn’t give you the authority to mandate documents or compel testimony.”

Van Langevelde's question appeared to reference unproven and refuted claims from Trump's campaign that there was widespread fraud in Michigan's election. However, Jonathan Brater, Michigan's elections director, told the Board of State Canvassers on Monday that the election was "extremely well run."

“The bureau has not identified any irregularities this year other than the typical occasional human error that is always part of the process," Brater said.

Under Michigan law, the Board of State Canvassers must begin the state certification process within 20 days after the election (which this year is Nov. 23) and wrap it up within 40 days of the election (Dec. 13).

Under Michigan law, the Board of State Canvassers must begin the state certification process within 20 days after the election (which this year is Nov. 23) and wrap it up within 40 days of the election (Dec. 13).

Unofficial returns show Biden, a Democrat, won 154,188 more votes than Trump, a Republican, in Michigan. Certification ultimately determines which candidate Michigan's 16 Electoral College votes will be cast for in Lansing on Dec. 14.

Legal experts have said the canvassers have few options but to certify the results.

"If the secretary of state places the county returns before the board, and no information is missing, the board has an obligation to certify. It has no other duties to exercise," said Steve Liedel, an election law specialist for Dykema Gossett law firm in Lansing who served as former chief legal counsel to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's transition team.

Lavora Barnes, chairwoman of the Michigan Democratic Party, backed that analysis in an interview Monday.

"They have one job, and that is to certify this election," Barnes said of the canvassers.

If the canvassers don't certify on Monday, an action could be filed in court on the same day to compel them to do so, Liedel said.

Protesters gathered near the state Capitol on Monday morning in advance of the meeting. An electronic billboard nearby in downtown Lansing from the group Prosperity Michigan reads, "We voted. We counted. Next step, the State Board of Canvassers certifies the results."

There are three potential scenarios for the board's meeting: Certification, a delay, or a 2-2 deadlock among the board members. The two latter scenarios could lead to court fights designed to force certification.

Top Michigan Republicans and allies of Trump have made claims of widespread election fraud without evidence in attempts to block certification of the results. The heads of the Michigan Republican Party and Republican National Committee on Saturday wrote to the board asking members to delay certification, putting pressure on the two GOP members.

Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield on Sunday raised the possibility of a "constitutional crisis" if the board splits on Monday. His comments on Fox News came two days after he, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, and other Michigan Republicans met with Trump at the White House, amid much scrutiny in the wake of Trump's challenges to results in several states.

"It would then go to the Michigan Supreme Court to determine what their response would be, what their order would be," said Chatfield, R-Levering, on "Fox & Friends." "If they didn't have an order that it be certified, well now we have a constitutional crisis in the state of Michigan. It's never occurred before."

At least one Republican canvasser has expressed reservations. Shinkle, a state canvasser since 2008 who is heavily involved in state GOP politics, said he's considering asking for a delay at Monday's meeting to review the reasons for unbalanced poll books in Detroit that Wayne County officials said totaled about a few hundred votes out of 878,000 ballots cast countywide.

Shinkle said he has many questions about lingering allegations in Wayne County, all of which have been refuted by elections officials there.

The unbalanced poll books do not necessarily indicate voter fraud, but are likely the result of clerical errors, experts say. Canvassers certified Detroit results with imbalances in 2016 and in the August primary.

If Shinkle and Van Langevelde were to vote against certification, the board would deadlock 2-2 and the results would remain unofficial. In that case, the board is likely to be taken to the Michigan Court of Appeals, which could order the canvassers to carry out their duty.

David Dulio, a political science professor at Oakland University, noted that Biden is projected to win 306 electoral votes, so even if Michigan's 16 votes were thrown into question, the former vice president would still have more than the 270 votes necessary.

"Take away 16 electoral votes away from Joe Biden, he still has 290. He still wins," Dulio said.

States have until Dec. 8, what is known as "safe harbor" day, to choose electors to ensure they will be accepted by Congress.

When the vote is certified, Whitmer will notify the U.S. secretary of state of the electors who align with the state's popular vote. The electors will cast Michigan's 16 votes in the Electoral College next month in Lansing.

The electors, nominated by their parties, vote on Dec. 14. In past years, the vote has occurred at Michigan's Capitol.

Whitmer appoints the members of the Board of State Canvassers. She chooses them from lists of three potential candidates submitted by the two major political parties. When a vacancy occurs, the party from which the departing member came has 10 days to name potential candidates.

