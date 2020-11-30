Lawmaker from Macomb County tests positive for COVID-19

State Rep. John Chirkun, D-Roseville, has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest in a string of state lawmakers to reveal coronavirus diagnoses during the month of November.

Chirkun informed House Minority Leader Christine Greig, D-Farmington Hills, of his positive test during a phone conversation Monday, according to a press release from House Democrats. He will not attend session this week as the Legislature begins three weeks of meeting during the lame-duck period before the end of the term.

"Rep. Chirkun is doing well and in very good spirits. I wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to him returning to session following his quarantine," Greig said. “I also would like to again remind everyone that we each must do our part in stopping the spread of this virus by staying home as much as we can, wearing a mask when in public, and being vigilant in keeping our distance from others."

Chirkun, 68, who previously worked for 29 years in the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, was first elected to the Michigan House in 2014.

He believes his COVID-19 exposure occurred during a recent hunting trip. Others on the outing also tested positive, Chirkun said Monday.

“Make sure you know your surroundings, and when in doubt, wear a mask," he advised the public.

He is the 10th Michigan lawmaker to announce a positive test result for the virus and the sixth to do so in November.

Sen. Kim LaSata, R-Bainbridge Township; Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton; Rep. Scott VanSingel, R-Grant; Rep. Kyra Bolden, D-Southfield; and Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint, announced positive diagnoses earlier in November.

Rep. Beau LaFave, R-Iron Mountain, tested positive in September; Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, in August; and State Reps. Karen Whitsett, D-Detroit, and Tyrone Carter, D-Detroit, in the spring.

State Rep. Isaac Robinson, D-Detroit, died on March 29 from an illness that his family believed was linked to the coronavirus.

Staff Writer Beth LeBlanc contributed.