Rudy Giuliani to appear before Michigan House committee Wednesday

Lansing — Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, will appear before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, the committee's chairman, Rep. Matt Hall, announced.

"Mr. Giuliani believes there were many problems with how this election was conducted and has alleged that there was significant fraud in Michigan," said Hall, R-Marshall, in a statement Tuesday. "I am glad we were able to find time to make this work with the president’s legal team.

"This is an opportunity for us to get definitive answers — in-person — about Mr. Giuliani’s claims and evidence, while we work to provide clarity and transparency to people who have taken issue with our state’s election system."

The announcement came a week after the Board of State Canvassers voted 3-0 to certify President-elect Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory in Michigan. One Republican member of the board, Norm Shinkle, abstained.

Giuliani has said the Trump campaign identified 300,000 "illegitimate ballots" in Michigan but has not provided detailed specifics of how he arrived at that figure or evidence to back up the claim.

The former New York City mayor has appeared before state lawmakers in Pennsylvania and Arizona in recent days to question the Nov. 3 election.

There were discussions about having Giuliani testify before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Tuesday, but because of the logistical problems, the event was called off, Hall said previously.

