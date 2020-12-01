Michigan delegation eyes leadership, committee posts in next Congress

Junior members of Michigan's congressional delegation are working to gain clout in the U.S. House, while Michigan's two senators are poised to chair influential committees if Democrats take control of the Senate next term.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Lansing is the top Democrat on the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee and would also chair the Senate Finance Subcommittee on Health if Democrats are successful in Georgia's runoffs in January.

Sen. Gary Peters of Bloomfield Township, is the top Democrat on the Homeland Security paneland would become chair of that committee in a Democratic-controlled Senate.

U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman of Watersmeet is hoping to secure the top Republican position on the House Committee on Veteran Affairs in the next Congress, a spokesman said. Bergman, a retired Marine lieutenant general going into his third term, also serves on the Armed Services Committee.

Rep. Fred Upton of St. Joseph, Michigan's most senior House member, was re-elected this month as a regional representative to the House GOP Steering Committee, which decides Republican committee assignments.

Michigan has several representatives on the House whip teams, including U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee of Flint Township as the Democrats' chief deputy whip. Rep. Debbie Dingell of Dearborn is also on the Democrats' whip team, along with Rep. Haley Stevens of Rochester Hills, who was recently named a Midwest regional whip, alongside Rep. Cindy Axne from Iowa.

On the Republican side, Reps. Tim Walberg of Tipton and Bill Huizenga of Zeeland are part of the whip team.

Dingell was recently re-elected to serve again as one of four co-chairs of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, which oversees the caucus’ policy agenda and communications strategy.

Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, was unsuccessful in her bid to serve as a leadership representative for junior members of the House Democratic caucus next term, but is running again for leadership roles with the bipartisan Women’s Caucus, as well as the Congressional Black Caucus and her Caucus on Black-Jewish Relations.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Detroit Democrat, is seeking an assignment on the powerful House Appropriations Committee, a spokeswoman said. In lieu of that post, she is looking to remain on the House Oversight and Reform, where she hopes to chair the subcommittee on environment. Lawrence also serves on the Oversight panel.

Other House members are expected to keep their seats on powerful committees such as Energy and Commerce (Upton, Walberg and Dingell), Ways and Means (Kildee), Appropriations (Lawrence and GOP Rep. John Moolenaar of Midland) and Armed Services (Bergman and Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Holly).

Walberg, Stevens and Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, both serve on the House Education and Labor Committee, where Walberg is the top Republican on the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions. Walberg, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month, has recovered and plans to be in Washington for votes this week, a spokesman said.

Huizenga and Tlaib serve on the Financial Services panel, where Huizenga is the ranking Republican on the capital markets subcommittee.

Levin, who serves on the executive committee of the influential Congressional Progressive Caucus, is running unopposed for the group's vice chair of member services, serving as a liaison between rank-and-file members and leadership. The caucus elections are Thursday.

Stevens is expected to continue chairing the House Science Subcommittee on Research and Technology.

