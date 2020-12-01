Michigan lawmakers join bipartisan effort to pitch $908B COVID-19 relief package

Michigan lawmakers are part of a bipartisan group taking a last-minute shot at compromise on a COVID-19 stimulus package, as millions of Americans face the prospects of their temporary benefits expiring later this month.

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, joined eight centrist senators and a handful of House members from both parties on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to reveal a $908 billion proposal, which the lawmakers said would help U.S. students, families and businesses through March amid the surge of coronavirus cases across the nation.

The proposal has the endorsement of the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, which has 50 members, including four from Michigan. But it wasn't clear whether the compromise deal could bridge the divide between House and Senate leaders.

"It's not going to make everybody happy," acknowledged Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, a Democrat. "It would be stupidity on steroids if Congress left for Christmas without doing an interim package as a bridge."

The $908 billion breaks down to include $160 billion for state and local governments, $180 billion to boost unemployment insurance, and $288 billion in loans for hard-hit businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program.

"This is a COVID emergency framework," said Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, adding the group had worked on the deal for 30 days.

"We're battling COVID-19 more fiercely now than we ever have before, and it's inexcusable for us to leave town and not have an agreement that we can come together."

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said the group had worked through the Thanksgiving break "because we recognize that families all across America are struggling, that businesses are closing, that hospitals are overwhelmed."

"It is absolutely essential that we pass emergency relief," she said.

The proposal includes $45 billion for airlines, airports, transit and Amtrak, as well as $82 billion for schools, $25 billion for housing assistance and $26 billion for nutrition assistance.

The proposal would also provide "short-term" liability protection from coronavirus-related lawsuits. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said the liability protection is "critical," though Democrats have largely resisted such measures.

"We're giving states the time to put in place their own provisions," Romney said.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, said the package builds on Republican President Donald Trump's commitment to "get something done" on COVID relief, noting that neither Republicans nor Democrats got everything they wanted.

"Both of us got much of what we wanted," Cassidy said. "This is a victory for common sense."

Congress last passed a COVID relief package in March, the $2.2 trillion CARES Act. Negotiations between Democratic leaders and the White House over another stimulus package largely broke down earlier in the fall.

House Democrats passed the $3.4 trillion HEROES Act in May, but had offered to bring down the price tag to closer to $2 trillion to meet Senate Republicans half way. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated a desire to pass a stimulus package closer to $500 billion.

Senate Democrats in October blocked a package of a second "skinny" stimulus package proposed by Republicans, saying the proposal was full of "poison pills."

That legislation would have boosted weekly unemployment benefits by $300, provided additional funding for vaccine development and contact tracing, and devoted about $100 billion for schools.

Democrats also rejected a $250 billion standalone extension for the Paycheck Protection Program to help hard-hit businesses as insufficient.

