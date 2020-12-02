Giuliani to Michigan Republicans: 'I am asking you not to be a coward'

Lansing — Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, repeated unproven claims of election fraud during a Michigan-focused briefing Wednesday and leaned on the Republican-controlled state Legislature to intervene.

During a Zoom event with Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox, Giuliani urged residents to tell their lawmakers to "stand up for a free and fair election." Trump lost Michigan 51%-48% or by 154,000 votes to President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat. The results have been certified by bipartisan canvassing boards in all 83 counties and the Board of State Canvassers.

"Nobody's asking any Republican to commit a crime. I wouldn't do it, and the president would fire me if I did it," Giuliani said at one point. "But I am asking you not to be a coward."

The former New York City mayor's comments came about two hours before he will appear before the Michigan House Oversight Committee in Lansing to discuss election integrity.

Trump's campaign has been waging an effort to throw the results of the Nov. 3 election into question in multiple states in a push to delay or prevent Biden's victory.

On Wednesday, Giuliani claimed that state legislatures are primarily responsible for selecting the U.S. president because they are the government "closest to the people." He argued that the "attempted" certification of Michigan's election was a criminal act because it contained a false statement in the form of "false" votes.

So far, no proof has been presented of individual false votes. And Michigan law requires the state's 16 electoral votes to be awarded to the winner of the popular vote in the certified results.

Many of the fraud claims that have been voiced by Trump supporters have focused on speculation about situations that could have potentially allowed for fraud. Other claims have already been rejected in court or by election officials.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, on Tuesday night spoke of reports of calls coming from the Trump campaign regarding Michigan’s electors and again repeated the Legislature would not overturn the state's popular vote for Biden.

"We do not know if these calls are legitimate, but we do know for certain that we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors," Shirkey tweeted. "Assertions that Michigan legislators have authority different from what is expressly found in state law are inaccurate. Any change would require intervention by our courts."

But Giuliani described Michigan's election as "crooked" on Wednesday, doubling down on claims that there was a mysterious "dump" of ballots in Detroit in the morning hours after Election Day.

“You don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to figure out what that is," Giuliani said.

But Chris Thomas, Michigan's longtime former elections director who helped oversee the election in Detroit, has said the claims refer to van delivery in the early morning hours of Nov. 4, which brought approximately 16,000 ballots.

The ballots had been verified by the Detroit clerk’s staff prior to delivery in a process prescribed by Michigan law, Thomas said in a signed affidavit.

Giuliani also claimed that GOP poll observers weren't able to view what happened with absentee vote counting in Detroit. However, more than 50 challengers, most of them Republicans, appeared before a Senate committee on Tuesday, speaking about their experiences monitoring the counting in the city.

Giuliani has already appeared in recent days before lawmakers in Pennsylvania and Arizona, two other states that voted for Biden. In both of those cases, he took questions from only GOP legislators. On Wednesday night, he'll be before the Michigan House Oversight Committee, which features both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

State Rep. Darrin Camilleri, D-Brownstown Township, is one of three Democratic House members who are part of the House Oversight Committee. Camilleri said the Democrats have been told they will be able to ask questions of Giuliani at Wednesday's hearing. He vowed to "debunk" conspiracy theories voiced by the former mayor.

“At the end of the day, the main issue is this committee is trying to legitimize the conspiracy theories that we’re hearing from Giuliani and the Trump campaign that have been dis-proven time and time again," Camilleri said of the Republican-controlled panel.

